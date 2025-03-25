Maltese government takes fact-finding trip to UK housing co-ops

Malta’s Co-operative Federation is now exploring the feasibility of its own community-led housing project

The Maltese government recently visited the UK to find out how its co-ops operate as it considers plans for 30-50 unit pilot project to provide affordable community-led social housing.

A delegation including Roderick Galdes, Malta’s minister for social and affordable accommodation (MSAA) and the Malta Co-operative Federation (MCF), visited a number of co-operatives developed by Coin Street Community Builders in London – Redwood, Iroko, Palm and Mulberry.

The visit included a meeting with Redwood chair Clare Solomon, who outlined some of the practicalities of running a housing co-op.

Delegates also took part in a discussion on community-led housing models, financing, land acquisition and operations, with representatives of Coin Street, the UK Ministry of Communities and Local Government, CDS Co-operatives, Bunker and Minster housing co-operatives, the Co-operative Party and Co-operatives UK.

The visit was facilitated by the UK Confederation of Co-operative Housing (CCH), whose CEO Blase Lambert said: “As in the UK, affordable housing is a real issue in Malta.

“We were pleased to be able to showcase the different types of co-operative housing models available here, and internationally, so that the Maltese government can now go back and consider which model would be suitable for them to adapt to their potential pilot.”

Since the visit, MCF continued discussions with MSAA and is now working on a feasibility study to assess the viability of this model of co-operative housing for Malta.

MCF said that this initiative aims to serve as “a catalyst for affordable, community-led housing”, where the housing market has been increasingly challenging, with ever-rising prices making it harder for individuals to find suitable accommodation.

John Mallia, president of MCF, expressed gratitude to CCH, who he said showcased the UK’s co-operative housing models “in a true co-operative spirit”, providing the Maltese government with valuable insights to determine the most suitable model for a potential pilot project.