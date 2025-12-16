Malta Co-operative Federation launches development hub for sector

MCF promises ‘a warm and collaborative environment where people can meet, share ideas, and work together’

The Malta Co-operative Federation (MCF) has officially launched the Co-operative Hub – promising a space ”to offer a warm and collaborative environment where people can meet, share ideas, and work together”.

According to MCF, the Hub – based Birkirkara – will serve as a cornerstone its mission, “strengthening its capacity to support innovative ideas and assist in the establishment of new co-operatives across diverse sectors of the Maltese economy”.

The premises were inaugurated by Pauline Green, former president of the International Co-operative Alliance, and Bob Burlton, former chair of Co-operatives UK.

The ceremony was attended by the MCF Council, member co-operators, and friends of the federation.

During the event, attendees were addressed by Claudio Farrugia, CEO of MCF, Rolan Micallef Attard, secretary general, and John Mallia, president.



Farrugia expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to making the initiative a reality, while Attard reflected on the MCF’s evolution and resilience since its founding in 2012.

Mallia emphasised the Hub’s role as an essential tool in supporting MCF members and in inspiring the creation of new co-ops in emerging areas of the Maltese economy.

Dame Pauline and Burlton highlighted the increasing relevance of the co-operative business model in today’s rapidly changing world. They commended the establishment of the hub as a significant milestone and augured that it will further strengthen the MCF’s efforts to promote co-operation and innovation in Malta.