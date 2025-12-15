Co-ops to be showcased and celebrated at Rochdale fair

With the even at its Town Hall Square, the town maintains its historical tie to modern day co-operatives

Rochdale’s first co-operative fair is inviting co-ops to join its celebration of the town’s heritage as the home of the movement.

Co-ops from Rochdale and Greater Manchester are invited to sign up, host a stall, and showcase what their organisations have to offer at the event, on 26 May.

Stalls will be used to attract members and to sell goods, run activities, or raise awareness of the organisation’s causes and values.

“The co-op fair is an example of how we can make the values of co-operation meaningful for people today,” said Liz McIvor, manager of the Co-operative Heritage Trust.

“The history of co-ops is not just about shops or celebrating the achievements of the past, but a living commitment to trying new things and making the best of the talents and resources we have.”

Organisers hope the fair will bring people together to reflect on and celebrate the founding of modern day co-ops by the Rochdale Pioneers, 182 years ago.

Rochdale continues to promote and celebrate its history following the hosting of the UK’s Co-op Congress earlier this year at Rochdale Town Hall, hosting visitors from the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA).

The event, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, will provide stalls, tables and chairs free of charge.

Local co-ops have been asked to send an expression of interest, with a short statement of up to 500 words or a three-minute video, and detailed plans for their stall.

Stallholders will be required to have adequate insurances, risk assessments and where applicable food hygiene documents, as well as their own payment taking equipment.

Any questions about the fair can be directed to Polly Brant and Jordan Perris at: [email protected]