Housing co-op Politics & Legal News item Europe

Luxembourg parliament calls on government to support housing co-ops

March 20, 2026
Miles Hadfield

Luxembourg’s legislature, the Chamber of Deputies, has unanimously adopted a motion calling on ministers to develop a national framework for housing co-operatives. 

The motion, tabled by the Luxembourg Socialist Workers’ Party (LSAP), comes as the country’s housing market face worsening affordability issues and supply shortages, with the International Monetary Fund warning in 2022 that residential prices had more than doubled in 10 years.

As has happened in other countries facing a housing crisis, the co-op model has been highlighted as a solution, as a route to tenant empowerment and improved affordability.

The motion, as reported in the Luxembourg Times, enjoyed cross party support and urges ministers to review existing legal and financial frameworks for the sector and consider measures to facilitate the growth of housing co-ops, which face issues over regulatory support, access to land, high costs and obtaining finance. 

A report by European Housing Coop (EHC) says co-ops are a very small but slowly growing part of Luxembourg’s housing market, making up less than 1% of living units. The sector is still in its infancy, with handful of active projects, such as Adhoc, the country’s first non-profit housing co-op. Typically, these co-operatives serve 10 to 20 households each.

Recently, adds EHC, national and local authorities have taken “modest steps to encourage co-operatives”, including offering access to affordable land, technical advice, and administrative assistance.

Miles Hadfield

Miles is the Co-op News digital editor.

More articles by Miles Hadfield

Related articles

Community & Development

Stirchley Co-op Development project under threat

March 18, 2026
Rebecca Harvey

The site was designed for co-op business and residential use but is facing financial shortfalls after…

Housing co-op

‘No home’ for housing co-ops in Scottish government, FOI reveals

February 9, 2026
Co-operative News

Jasmine Owens investigates the policy environment for housing co-ops under the Scottish government - and finds…

Housing co-op

New generation of Canadian housing co-ops breaks ground

January 14, 2026
Ciarán Daly

New sites include the country’s largest co-op housing development in more than 30 years