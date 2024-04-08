Lincolnshire Co-op creates head of care role with focus on health and wellbeing

Lincolnshire Co-op has appointed Alice Hare to its the newly created head of care role, which it says reflects its “commitment to caring for the local community and a strategic focus on health and wellbeing”.

Hare, who joins the society in early May, has worked across health and retail, most recently as head of operations for Well Pharmacy, which is the second largest pharmacy chain in the UK with more than 760 branches.

Having started her career at Boots as a pharmacist, she progressed to senior leadership roles within the organisation including working on new healthcare propositions. At Well Pharmacy, her roles included business development, specialist care and strategy.

Under her remit at Lincolnshire will be the society’s pharmacy and funeral businesses, incorporating a network of 44 community pharmacies, a pharmacy distribution warehouse, 21 funeral homes, and a crematorium.

Hare will also lead on introducing new services in pharmacy, says the society, working with its proposition and property teams on further developments within the wider healthcare sector and overseeing the society’s funeral business.

“I’m delighted to be joining Lincolnshire Co-op,” she said, “an organisation whose purpose – bringing together ideas, energy and resources to make life better in our local communities – strongly resonates with me. I’m excited to bring my experience and leadership to areas of the business that are so valued by the communities we serve.”

Lincolnshire CEO Alison Hands said health and wellbeing would be an important forward focus for the society.

“Healthcare is especially important in a rural area like Lincolnshire where we face numerous health challenges, so it’s right that, as a co-op, we focus on how we can bring about positive change,” she added.

“Alice is an exceptional leader with strong values and will be a great fit for Lincolnshire Co-op. She’ll bring her background as a pharmacist, as well as her operational experience and knowledge of developing new propositions in a regulatory environment, to our society and will help us continue to expand what we offer our communities.”

The news follows the appointment in January of a new CFO and COO at the society, which last November reported a trading surplus of £12.1m and increased sales – including growth of 10.8% in the pharmacy business, and 6% in funerals.