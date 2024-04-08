Heart of England Co-op raises more than £30k for local charity Mind

‘The pandemic and cost of living crisis have impacted hugely on people’s mental health and support has been needed more than ever’

Colleagues at Heart of England Co-op have raised £30,275 for a local mental health charity over the past two years.

The retail society nominated Coventry and Warwickshire Mind as its corporate charity with employees taking part in a host of fundraising events, including raffles, sponsored steps and a coronation party. Collection tins were also placed at food branches.

Catherine Evans, Heart of England’s community and charity adviser, said the money would provide vital support for people struggling with their mental health.

“As well as our Helping Hearts scheme which donates at least £50,000 a year for local good causes, we nominate a different corporate charity every two years,” she added.

“Coventry and Warwickshire Mind proved to be an exceptionally popular cause. The pandemic and cost of living crisis have impacted hugely on people’s mental health and support has been needed more than ever.

“Last year Coventry and Warwickshire Mind’s wellbeing vehicle was stationed for a day at our Attleborough food store which was enlightening for both our colleagues and our customers. We’re delighted to have raised a substantial amount for a fantastic cause.”

Jade Clarke, business development manager at Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, said: “Over the last two years, the charity partnership has gone from strength to strength, increasing awareness about mental health, whilst raising much needed funds to support the work of Coventry and Warwickshire Mind.

“By bringing our communities together, we can break down stigma, promote mental wellness, and ensure that everyone feels supported and valued.

“This partnership has been special. Heart of England Co-op and Coventry and Warwickshire Mind both share an appreciation of the importance of community. Sharing a collective passion on making a difference is truly powerful.”

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind is a local mental health charity affiliated to Mind, providing a wide range of services to support local people experiencing mental health challenges. It has over 20 services which are free to access and last year helped 32,275 people in Coventry and Warwickshire.

“The funds so generously donated by Heart of England Co-opwill help us to continue focusing on people in the heart of the community,” added Clarke.

“The partnership has exemplified the power of collaboration in addressing mental health challenges and fostering community support. Through our collective efforts, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind can continue to break down stigma, promote mental wellness, and ensure that individuals receive the support they need and deserve.”

Heart of England Co-op colleagues have voted to adopt MacMillan Cancer Support as the new corporate charity for 2024/25.

To view the full range of support services offered by Coventry and Warwickshire Mind visit cwmind.org.uk/services/