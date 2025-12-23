Land O’Lakes steps up hunger relief for holiday season

US dairy co-op Land O’Lakes has announced a $1m hunger relief investment to support rural communities ahead of the holiday season.

Grants have been sent to 15 Feeding America partner food banks across the co-op’s member-owner and employee footprint, as well as to Feeding America. This commitment effectively doubles the co-operative’s 2025 hunger relief impact, it says, building on nearly 4 million meals already provided this year.

The move comes as food banks across the country report increased demand from their local communities, with need often rising even further during the holiday season. Rural food banks and food shelves, in particular, face higher rates of food insecurity and have to meet the need across a larger geographic area, says the co-op.

“As a farmer-owned co-operative, hunger relief is central to our philanthropic mission,” said CEO and president Beth Ford. “While we support these efforts throughout the year, we’re proud to double down on our hunger contributions during the holiday season to do our part to serve families when the need is so incredibly high.”

“Everyone in our communities deserves to feel the peace of mind of gathering around a full table, especially during the holidays,” said Linda Nageotte, Feeding America president and chief operating officer. “With tens of millions of people in the US facing hunger, we are grateful for partners like Land O’Lakes who understand this urgent need.

“Through their generosity, neighbors facing hunger can bring meals home this holiday season and beyond.”

The new investment includes:

$1,000,000 in grants to 15 Feeding America partner food banks aligned with Land O’Lakes’ member and employee footprint, as well as to Feeding America

250,000 pounds of fresh product donations distributed to 10 Feeding America food banks

Over 800,000 pounds of additional product donations distributed through the Feeding America network via Spoiler Alert

Funding is designated specifically for programs serving rural communities, such as mobile food pantry distributions, securing product for rural food shelves, or logistics expenses to transport food greater distances.