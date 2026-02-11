Kazakhstan launches action plan to boost agri co-op sector

Measures include state support, assessments of land and infrastructure, and provision of skills and training

The government of Kazakhstan has adopted an action plan extending up to 2029, to support co-operatives in the agricultural sector.

According to Qazinform, the Ministry of Agriculture is implementing a raft of incentives to promote agricultural co-operation – encompassing state support, assessments of land and infrastructure, skills and training, and case-by-case project support.

The plans are linked to the government’s Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030, which aims to increase the country’s cattle population to 12 million head.

Notably, the government has introduced a number of financial schemes to support agri co-ops. The Auyl Amanaty programme, launched in 2023, offers loans and leasing for business projects in rural areas and communities at a rate of 2.5% for up to five years, or up to seven for livestock projects. This includes higher financing limits for co-operatives.

The Pedigree Livestock Development Program also features simplified subsidy rules which remove the need for an accounting number for agricultural land in ‘certain areas’.

So far, the number of agri co-ops in Kazakhstan has risen from 2,840 in 2019 to 4,465 in 2024, with no figures yet provided for 2025, and the government wants to build on this with further financial incentives and subsidies.

As part of the Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan, the government plans to introduce a credit guarantee mechanism and extended loan terms of up to 15 months, and is also considering relaxing veterinary and sanitary requirements for obtaining accounting numbers.

Since September 2025, the Agrarian Credit Corporation has offered feedlots access to capital at a 5% annual rate for up to 12 months, with no ownership limits.