Heart of England Co-op raises £50k for Macmillan Cancer Support

‘This is the highest amount raised for a charity partner since 2018 and it’s an extraordinary result.’

Heart of England Co-op staff have raised £50,000 to help cancer patients throughout Coventry and Warwickshire.

The money was handed over to Macmillan Cancer Support representatives at a special presentation held at the society’s Balsall Common food store.

Colleagues at the co-op’s Coventry headquarters and food and funeral branches organised a host of individual and group fundraising activities.

“It speaks volumes about the people who have rallied round to make a big difference in the area they live and work in,” said CEO Steve Browne. “As well as the fundraising activities of our staff, I would like to thank our shoppers and members for putting their spare change into collecting tins across our stores.

“This is the highest amount raised for a charity partner since 2018 and it’s an extraordinary result.”

Browne added that the cause could not be closer to his heart as he lost his mother to cancer in January. “I know only too well how this disease affects people and their families. So, this fundraising success feels particularly poignant and personal to me.

“The charity carries out sterling work for individuals and families touched by cancer. I salute all the people who deliver the service, as well as those who give up their time to raise funds.”

Charlotte Fones, Heart of England Co-op’s learning and development business partner, raised £700 after completing the Wolverhampton half marathon.

Jessica Zaremba, relationship fundraising manager at Macmillan, said: “Thanks to the dedication and generosity of colleagues, members and customers, an incredible £50,000 has been raised to support people living with cancer across Coventry and Warwickshire.

“This amazing total means we can continue offering our essential services such as our Support Line offering emotional and practical support to those living with cancer. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has contributed for their generosity, commitment, and support – you truly make a difference!”

Catherine Evans, the society’s charity and community adviser, said it was wonderful to see how motivated her colleagues were to support the charity.

“There were so many amazing individual and team efforts in our food stores. The funeral branches made £1,600 from hosting Macmillan coffee mornings. Other fundraisers included car washes, cake sales, raffles and half marathons.

“To raise so much money has given everyone a real buzz.”

The co-op added £250 to the charity pot on behalf of any individual who raised more than that amount.

Sam Buxton

Sam Buxton, a commercial manager based at the society’s head office in Foleshill, was one of several people who earned the bonus payment after bringing in £1,686. In a month-long challenge, he ran 100 miles, cycled 50 miles and swam 25 miles.

Managers Susan Packer, and Barinder Khera, who also work in the Coventry support centre, clocked up another £700 after jogging from Warwick to Kenilworth Castle.

In addition to its corporate charity, the Heart of England Co-op donates at least £50,000 a year to community groups as part of its Helping Hearts awards scheme. More than £1.2m has been distributed to hundreds of charities and organisations since the project was launched in 2000.

Main image: Jo Goold, Heart of England Co-op’s director of people, culture and shared services; vice president Ann Brown, and community and charity advisor Catherine Evans. Kate McGrory (third from

left), Macmillan fundraising manager for the West Midlands, accepted the donation. Also from Heart of England (from left) customer services assistant Stephen Rogers, head of learning and development Lorraine Checklin, and team leader Sam Bigg

