Government event at New Lanark looks for way to boost Scottish co-ops

Maximising economic growth by growing Scotland’s co-operative and mutuals sector was the focus of a recent roundtable hosted by UK ministers.

The event was held at New Lanark,, the cotton mill village where Robert Owen developed his pioneering ideas on worker welfare and community enterprise in the early 19th century.

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill and minister for small business and economic transformation Blair McDougall chaired the roundtable to gather insight on running co-ops and non-financial mutuals.

The roundtable came after the Department for Business and Trade’s call for evidence on business support for the sector, launched by chancellor Rachel Reeves in last autumn’s budget, which is collecting responses until 18 February.

“Co-operatives and mutuals strengthen Scotland’s economy by creating stable jobs,” said McNeill, “keeping money in local areas, and supporting businesses.

“There is so much potential for co-operative growth in Scotland and the UK Government is committed to doubling the size of the sector.”

McDougall added: “Co-operatives and mutuals play a vital role in strengthening local economies and giving people a real stake in the places they live and work in.

“Today’s discussion was a great opportunity to learn about the sector’s experience and explore how we can help these models grow and thrive.”

The meeting gathered representatives from business representative organisations, co-operative development agencies, and a diverse range of co-operatives, non-financial mutuals and employee-owned businesses from across Scotland.

As Scotland’s largest independent co-operative with deep roots in local communities, Scotmid is always looking towards the future of the sector,” said Scotmid chief financial officer Craig Strachan. “Sharing real-world experience from across the co-operative movement is an essential component in understanding what helps them succeed and endure.

“By bringing together perspectives from across the industry, discussions like today’s are crucial to progress forward-thinking actions to support the sector in sustainable growth.

A range of perspectives from across the sector contributed to the discussion, which will inform the government’s next steps in developing policy to ensure organisations are supported to start, grow and sustain – and existing businesses are supported to transition into a co-operative or mutual model.”

The roundtable was attended by representatives from Media Co-op, Community Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise, Energy4All, Supporters Direct Scotland, Scotmid, West Whitlawburn Housing Co-operative, West Granton Housing Co-operative, Building Societies Association, Employee Ownership Association, Esteem Training, Co-operatives UK, Jerba Campervans Ltd, Social Enterprise Scotland, and Plunkett UK.