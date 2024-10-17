Finnish retail co-op S Group to install new wave of cloud-based pricing systems

The system enables chains to centrally manage and control pricing and product across electronic shelf labels in connected stores

Finnish co-operative retailer S Group is expanding the use of cloud-based pricing systems in over 100 of its stores.

The digital solution from Pricer enables retail chains to centrally manage and control pricing, product information, and promotions across electronic shelf labels in connected stores.

Member-owned S Group is Finland’s largest retailer, with over 1,000 stores across the country including Alepa, Sale, S-market supermarket and Prisma hypermarket chains.

S Group began rolling out the Pricer system across its stores, mainly S-market and Prisma grocery departments, in 2023. Next year the use of the Pricer Platform will be expanded to non-grocery departments.

“We are thrilled to have earned the continued trust from S Group,” said Kristina Ekhierta, Pricer’s area sales director of Nordic and Baltics.

“This additional order is a testament to the strong partnership we’ve built, founded on transparency, collaboration, and mutual respect. We look forward to further extending our successful cooperation and delivering exceptional results together.”

Mats Arnehall, chief commercial officer at Pricer, said: “We’re excited to continue supporting this leading Finnish retailer on their ambitious digital transformation journey. Our tailored solutions and committed team play a pivotal role in helping them achieve their strategic objectives.”

Senior vice president of groceries at S Group, Sampo Päällysaho, said this phase of its electronic shelf label rollout “marks an important milestone in our digital transformation strategy”, adding: “we’re excited to continue our successful partnership with Pricer to enhance the in-store experience.”

S Group recently reported an operating of €152m for the first half of this year, with total sales reaching almost €7bn between January and June, enabling it to pay out its largest member bonus yet.

Co-op members were paid €219m for January–June, €6m more than in the previous year.