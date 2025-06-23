Fairtrade International’s annual report shares ‘commitment to co-operation’

Last year, 58 projects were active across the Fairtrade system, representing almost 1.9 million farmers and workers

Fairtrade International’s 2024 report has revealed that last year, 58 projects were active across the Fairtrade system, representing almost 1.9 million farmers and workers.

Fairtrade International released the Adapting and innovating for a fairer future report on 12 June, during its General Assembly. The report focuses on project work beyond certification-related data, including advocacy, growth and technological innovation.

Progress was reported on the strategic pillar of shifting the balance of power to farmers and workers, including updates to living income reference prices (LIRP) for cashews, coconut, coffee, mangoes, rice and vanilla. LIRPs are an agreed price based on what a farmer needs to support a decent standard of living and to farm sustainably. Last year Fairtrade launched its online Reference Prices Map.

On climate resilience and deforestation, Fairtrade supported coffee and cocoa producer organisations as they prepare for the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), through a tech partnership with deforestation tracker Satelligence.

On its second strategic pillar, growth and innovation, Fairtrade reported updating four of its minimum prices and standards last year, including an update to the minimum price for bananas, updated in October. Last April, said Fairtrade, new certifications of fresh banana producers were paused for 24 months, “to safeguard benefits of already certified farmers and workers and maximise the portion of their harvest that they can sell on Fairtrade terms”.

Last year, Fairtrade’s work on its pillar of advocacy and citizen engagement was focused on EU regulations, including the EU Deforestation Regulation, the EU Corporate Sustainability and Due Diligence Direction, and the EU Organic Regulation.

Fairtrade also reported on its final pillar, digitalisation for fairer supply chains, with updates on data-driven platforms and services such as FairInsight, where producers can report and share information about their members, product qualities, and Fairtrade Premium investments with their trade partners.

“At a time when global trade is facing uncertainty and climate change is disrupting farming in many ways, we stand by Fairtrade’s commitment to cooperation across the world”, said Fairtrade International chair Laurence Tanty.

“Trade can and must be used as a force for good, and strong partnerships are the foundation of a prosperous future for all. Our values drive our ongoing efforts to distribute the benefits of trade more equally between farmers, workers, businesses, and consumers, while preserving the planet for future generations.”

Fairtrade’s annual General Assembly is the highest decision-making body for the global Fairtrade system. The event brought together members, including producer networks and national Fairtrade organisations, to discuss governance and contribute to the development of the organisation’s 2026 global strategy.