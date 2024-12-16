East of England Co-op CEO, Doug Field, steps down 

Chief operating officer Andy Rigby has been appointed to the top role for an interim 12-month period

Doug Field (left), chief executive of East of England Co-operative, has announced he is leaving the organisation, with COO Andy Rigby appointed interim CEO for 12 months.

“I have always believed that those of us so passionate and enthusiastic about our working worlds, will have a very conscious recognition of when the time might come to embrace change, find a new challenge, or avoid the danger of the ‘workday plateau’,” Field wrote on LinkedIn.

‘And so, that’s right. As unexpected as this might be, I am indeed packing up my standing desk, saying goodbye to phenomenal colleagues and exploring what the career world might have in store for me in 2025.”

Field has spent 16 years with the organisation, and was appointed CEO in January 2023, replacing a collegiate leadership team model with four joint chief executives – of which he was one.

“I will always be so enormously proud of what I was able to achieve for the Society, navigating it through some challenging financial times, encouraging it to become such a forward-thinking organisation, and ensuring it is today on a course toward stability and profitability,” he added.

“Indeed, with so many wonderful people working at its heart, it’s easy to say that the East of England Co-op is a steady ship with much promise for its voyage ahead. Its sails are full and the tide in its favour. Its future looks bright.”

He was particularly proud, he said, of modernising the business, securing growth finance to fuel ambitious growth and championing diversity and inclusivity.

“I’m beyond grateful for the incredible colleagues, members, and communities who made this journey unforgettable. It’s been an honour and a privilege.”

Society president Joy Burnford said: “After 16 years here at the East of England Co-op – two of which as our CEO – Doug Field has decided to leave the business and embark on a new professional chapter.

“We are extremely grateful to him for all that he has delivered for the society, and we of course wish him the very best in his future journey beyond the Co-op.

“Under Doug’s leadership, our business has achieved a remarkable turnaround.

“Following two challenging years of financial losses, the society is now on a steady trajectory toward sustainable profitability.

“We wish him the very best for the future.”

Andy Rigby joined the organisation in May 2022 to lead its food retail business, bringing over 40 years’ of experience in senior executive roles across food retail, consumer goods, wholesale and pharmacy across UK, EU and US markets.

Rigby also supports and leads a programme of charity foundation work in Gambia to improve local community education.

”It is an honour to lead the East of England Co-op on our exciting journey which will continue at pace,” he said. “Our focus remains on our customers, our colleagues, our members and our communities who we take great pride in supporting and serving, now and in the future.

“I’d like to thank our 3,000 incredible colleagues who continue to work so hard for our co-op and our board too for their continued support, I’m excited and proud to continue to work closely with them to deliver our strategy. We’ve come a long way in a short-time and we have lots to be excited about.”

Joy Burnford added: “Andy has proven himself to be a force for good in many ways for our society in the time he has been with us; we welcome his appointment as we continue on our journey together to make a bigger difference in our communities and return to sustainable profit.”