Central Co-op funeralcare launches online store for memorial products

Central Co-op’s funeral business has launched an online store offering a range of memorialisation gifts.

Set up in collaboration with the Lovely Gift Group, it is the first fully transactional online platform for such products to be offered by a funeralcare business.

Central says the store offers ”an extensive collection of thoughtful and personal keepsakes, helping families to cherish the memories of their loved ones in meaningful ways“.

The range includes personalised Christmas memorials such as baubles, garden and graveside tributes, memorial gifts for children, condolence offerings, and pet memorials. Many items can be customised with names and photos.

Lee Bevan, Central’s head of funeral, said: “While you’ll never forget them, we have some lovely ways to remember that special person. Losing someone dear to us can be a profound experience, and Christmas can often feel a little harder after someone we love has died. This collection of keepsakes helps keep their memory close in a way that feels right for each individual, so it only felt right to launch this website during the festive period.”

Helen Davies, founder of the Lovely Gift Group, added: “We have been working with Central Co-op, developing different ways to bring thoughtful memorial gift ideas to the families they care for, since 2021. We are thrilled to now launch this standalone website that will enable families to find beautiful and innovative ways to remember loved ones in the comfort of their own home through a company they trust.”

The online store can be found at memorialisationgifts.co.uk