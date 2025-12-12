Credit Unions News item United Kingdom

Croydon Plus credit union rebrands as Your Community Bank

‘It’s a name that better reflects our members, our values, and the role we play in supporting financial wellbeing’

December 12, 2025
Croydon Plus credit union, which serves customers in Croydon, Merton, and Sutton, rebranded earlier this month as Your Community Bank.

Croydon, Merton & Sutton Credit Union Ltd officially began trading as Your Community Bank on 1 December, after spending more than nine years under the CroydonPlus brand.

The organisation said its new name and branding “reflect both the growth of the organisation and its ongoing commitment to providing safe, ethical, and accessible financial services to local people” as its scope has expanded far beyond Croydon.

CEO Michael Wilson added: “Becoming Your Community Bank represents our evolution, but it doesn’t change who we are. It’s a name that better reflects our members, our values, and the role we play in supporting financial wellbeing within our communities.” 

Board chair Victoria Copeland said: “Our new name better reflects who we are and who we serve. But at our core, we remain the same people-focused, values-driven organisation that members have trusted for over two decades.” 

Founded more than 25 years ago, the credit union is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial co-operative which offers savings schemes and loans to individuals and businesses local to Croydon, Merton and Sutton. 

Croydon is not the first credit union to adopt the ‘community bank’ term in its branding. In April, Pennine Community Credit Union rebranded as Northern Community Bank.

