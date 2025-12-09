Coop Norway expands robot tech at its Oslo logistics centre

The retailer has also entered new tech deals for electronic shelf edge labelling and digital communication screens

Coop Norway has expanded its array of logistics tech at its distribution centre near Gardermoen Airport, Oslo.

The retail co-op has been working with logistics firm Witron for more than ten years. The site, which covers 84,000 square metres and supplies 1,200 stores with more than 13,000 different items, uses Witron’s automated Order Picking Machinery (OPM) system.

Last month, the co-op signed a deal with Witron to add 12 Case Order Machines (COMs, which pick and stack goods onto pallets for distribution, to the 42 already in place.

In a piece written with European Supermarket Magazine, Witron says the expansion, set to go live in 2028, will boost throughput to 690,000 picks per day.

Installation will largely take place within the existing building infrastructure, and it is hoped the move will allow the co-op to respond quickly and flexibly to future growth in store numbers, throughput, and product range.

Meanwhile, the co-op has entered a new partnership with electronic shelf-edge labelling company Pricer, which will supply in-store communication and digitalisation solutions to the co-op’s stores.

And since October, it has been rolling out 128 digital screens across 32 of its regional Coop Obs hypermarkets, in partnership with digital solutions specialist Zeta Display.

Place in stores in high footfall areas, the screens will act offer brand communication and real-time promotions.