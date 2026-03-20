Coop Exchange announces wind-down citing capital problems

It says the £14m required ‘proved beyond the mandate or allocation capacity of many mission-aligned investors’

The board at Coop Exchange is to commence an orderly solvent wind-down of the business, following a strategic review of its funding position.

Coop Exchange was established in 2020 to build a regulated, technology-enabled capital-raising platform tailored to co-ops and mutuals. Under founder and CEO Stephen Gill (pictured) with a team including non-executive director Pauline Green and chair Shaun Tarbuck, it sought to address long-standing structural challenges in co-operative capital formation by combining regulatory approval, digital infrastructure and mission-aligned investment frameworks.

But it has itself fallen victim to difficulties raising capital. In a post on its website, it says its model required approximately £14m of capital to meet regulatory, operational and market-entry requirements at a sustainable scale. But this proved beyond the mandate or allocation capacity of many mission-aligned investors, it says.

In the absence of secured investment commitments at that level, the board has concluded that it is not responsible to continue incurring costs or accumulating liabilities.

The news follows several years of hard work to establish the platform, including a pre-seed round in 2024, supported by the Canadian insurer Co-operators through its Corporate Venture Capital fund and the International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation (Icmif). Further progress included the establishment of a EU base in Malta, in-principle regulatory approval under the EU Crowdfunding framework, the development of multiple proprietary technology platforms, and engagement with policymakers and co-op leaders around the world.

“Despite broad strategic support and positive engagement during the seed round process,” said Co-op Exchange, “it has become clear through detailed discussions that structural constraints within the co-operative and mission-led investment ecosystem have limited the ability of core stakeholders to participate in the scale of capital raise required to commercialise the platform.”

Related: The capital conundrum and the common good … How can we finance co-ops?

The business proceed with a solvent wind-down. It has not commenced live trading, onboarded clients, or held customer funds, it says, and pledges that all creditor obligations will be met in full.

“The directors extend their sincere gratitude to the Co-operators (Canada) and Icmif for their early support and partnership,” added Co-op Exchange, “which enabled the company to build its regulatory and technological foundations and advance the global dialogue around cooperative capital markets.

“Although this chapter is concluding, the underlying need for innovative and appropriately structured capital solutions for co-operatives and mutuals remains clear. The progress achieved over the past several years has strengthened regulatory understanding and sector awareness of these challenges.

”The directors are proud of the work undertaken and grateful to the many advisers, partners and stakeholders who supported the initiative.”

Further details regarding the wind-down process will be communicated directly to stakeholders, it said.