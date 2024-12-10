Co-op Group wins national award for supporting social enterprise sector

Social Enterprise UK honoured the retailer for its efforts to increase its sourcing from suppliers in the sector

The Co-op Group has won the ‘Buy Social’ Market Builder category at the UK Social Enterprise Awards.

The awards, hosted this week by national sector body Social Enterprise UK at the Roundhouse in Camden, London, were spread across 15 categories.

The ‘Buy Social’ Market Builder award is for a social enterprise, public sector body or private sector organisation that has “demonstrably made efforts within its own organisation and remit to create more opportunities to buy from social enterprises”.

Supplier diversity has been a focus at the Co-op Group since 2020, notes SEUK, but in 2023 it decided to drive for more opportunities to connect with more diverse suppliers by spending £4.9m with social enterprises in 2023 – up from £500k the year before.

“We have been around since 1884, and social enterprise has been in our DNA since then,” said a Group spokesperson. “We’re so proud to win this award. It’s been a privilege to work towards the benefits of our members.”

Social enterprises are businesses that trade for a social or environmental purpose, says SEUK. There are an estimated 131,000 in the UK, contributing around 3.4% of national GDP.

Peter Holbrook, CEO of SEUK, said: “The last year has been a difficult one for businesses across the UK, and it has been no different for social enterprises. The awards were a real evening of hope and inspiration and brought home the sheer ingenuity, adaptability and determination of the social enterprise community, which has continued to deliver for the people and communities they work with and support.

“The winners include businesses which are breaking down barriers for groups marginalised in the workforce, organisations at the heart of local economies, and those finding innovative ways to tackle the climate crisis. The ever-growing movement of social enterprise truly represents business at its best. Congratulations to all of the winners and to Co-op for their award.”

