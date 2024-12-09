Remembering Emma Howard 

Born in Suffolk, Emma Howard began her career at the East of England Co-operative, as a customer service assistant in Ipswich, working her way through the finance department to be appointed finance systems specialist in 2020. She was elected to the East of England board in 2015, and the Co-operatives UK board in 2018, where she was elected vice-chair and was a member of the audit and risk committee and the remuneration and search committee.

In 2022, Howard joined Open Data Services worker co-operative as data and policy analyst – determined to show that the ethical use of data could change people’s lives for the better.

“[Co-ops] have got a really great opportunity to show there is a better way to use data to give control to our members and benefit them, along with our employees and other consumers – and to show there is an alternative,” she told Co-op News last year.

“We have such great values and principles and should be applying them to data use and remind people it’s not just about selling more stuff, it can be used to benefit their lives.”

She was successfully treated for breast cancer in the summer, but In the autumn a tumour was found in her brain and she died on 31 November. Howard is survived by her younger sister Helena, and her two cats.

“Helena, another friend and myself were with her every day during Emma’s final weeks, she wasn’t alone,” said Sally Chicken, East of England director and a close friend who thought of her as “my little sister”.

“We will miss many wonderful things about Emma. Her values were so strongly co-operative, but her true passion, was travel. Her incredible attitude and her independence as a single woman was inspiring.”

“The East of England Co-op board has lost a remarkable colleague and dear friend,” said Joy Burnford, president of the East of England Coop.

“I fondly remember Emma’s enthusiasm for cars; during one journey together to the Co-op Retail Conference, we experienced a breakdown, and she was out there under the car, determinedly fixing it!

“Her passion for travel and exploration was also truly contagious. On the eve of her final operation, she spoke about all the places she still dreamed of visiting and how she intended to make the most of her time. She was my go-to expert for everything related to AI, introducing me to ChatGPT along the way. Her absence will be deeply felt by the Board, and we will honour her memory by keeping a chair at the table for her, ensuring that her spirit and cooperative values continue to thrive.”

“Knowing Emma was a privilege and a joy,” said Mandy Errington, East of England vice-president. “From the moment we met in 2019, we connected instantly. She quickly became not just a fellow director but also a confidant and a dear friend.

Errington describes Howard as a “passionate co-operator and a dedicated ambassador of the co-op movement,” whose “commitment and expertise left a lasting impression”.

“Beyond her professional brilliance, Emma had a zest for life. She loved exploring new cultures, cuisines, and destinations, and her playful, adventurous spirit shone through her love of gaming and fast cars. Dreaming of one day driving a supercar was so typically her – fearless and ambitious.

“I will miss her quirky humour, our outings, and the light she brought into every room. Emma touched so many lives and leaves behind a legacy of inspiration and fond memories. She was one of a kind, and the world feels far less bright without her.”

Howard also played an active and significant role on the Co-operatives UK Board from 2018 to 2023 and supported two committees. “Emma stepped down from the board due to ill-health, but kept in close contact with the team until recently,” said Cheryl Barrott, chair. “The Board is considering the most appropriate way to honour her memory and will provide an update in due course. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and we are sending condolences to her family.”

“On behalf of Co-operatives UK we are all heartbroken at the news,” added Co-operatives UK CEO, Rose Marley. “Emma has left a significant legacy with her contribution to the movement in tech and worker co-ops and of course at East Of England. We will miss her terribly and remember her spirit and generosity with great fondness.”

East of England will share memorial details in due course.