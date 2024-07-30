Co-op Group opens four new convenience stores

New Co-op stores opened in Newham, Peterborough and Preston, as well its second site under forecourt franchise

The Co-operative Group opened four new stores last week, including three Co-op-operated sites and a franchise store which forms part of the agreement between Co-op and the petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move.

A new 2,900 sq ft convenience store is now open near Plaistow Station in Newham, as well as a 2,700 sq ft store in a residential area of Peterborough, and a 2,600 sq ft store located between Bamber Bridge and Walton le Dale.

All of the Co-op operated sites include InPost Lockers and Costa Coffee Express machines, as well as ATMs. Home delivery of groceries is also available, either through the retailer’s online shop or through its partners Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

Related: Key takeaways from the Co-op Group AGM

Speaking at the launch of the new Co-op store in Plaistow, East London, store manager Imran Junoob, said:

“We are enjoying welcoming our community into their brand-new Co-op – we have had a great response. Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community, conveniently.”

The Group also opened a new site in Sussex as part of its new franchise agreement with petrol forecourt business, EG On The Move.

Platts Corner Services, Sussex

Platts Corner Services is the second of seven stores to open as part of the deal.

The member-owned retailer says its new franchise store aligns its convenience expertise with EG On The Move, and forms part of Co-op’s wider franchise growth plans. Both the Platts Corner Services and the Co-op store in Preston also offer electric vehicle charging.