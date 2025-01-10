Co-op development grants for agricultural co-ops in Minnesota

The state’s Department of Agriculture will award between $2,500 and $50,000 per project

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is looking to fund the development of agricultural co-ops in the state.

Through its Cooperative Development Grant Program, MDA aims to help new co-operatives come up with business development strategies to improve their production, processing, or marketing of agricultural commodities, products, or services. The programme is now now accepting applications for funding.

“Farmer-owned co-operatives have been the backbone of Minnesota agriculture for more than a century,” said Minnesota agriculture commissioner Thom Petersen. “With this grant program, we can help further strengthen the agricultural co-operative network across our state and expand opportunities for locally produced commodities, products, or services.”

Related: Agri co-op giant CHS announces return of $600m to member-owners

This round of co-op development grants will see MDA award approximately US$160,000 for projects that must be completed by 30 June 2026.

Those interested can request between $2,500 and $50,000 per project. To qualify, they must be a new co-operative incorporated on or after 1 January 2020 and commit to matching at least 50% of the total project cost, in the form of cash, in-kind contributions, or both.

The deadline for submission is 4 pm Central Time on Thursday, 20 February 2025. More information is available on MDA’s website. Co-ops are advised to read the 2025 Request for Proposals for programme guidelines and eligibility rules before applying.

Minnesota is home to 15 of the USA’s top 100 largest agricultural co-operatives, including CHS, Land O’Lakes and Associated Milk Producers. Its agricultural sector contributes over 15% of its total economic activities, employing 10% of the state’s population.

Minnesota is also the USA’s fourth top agricultural exports state, with US$10bn worth of products exported annually. With 5.7 million people, it has over 67,000 farms with an individual average size of 379 acres. The state is sixth nationwide in terms of total agricultural production, 5th in crop production, and eight in livestock production.