Central Co-op joins forces with Derbyshire County Cricket Club

‘Teaming up with another proud co-operative organisation, during this landmark year, is a powerful celebration of shared purpose’

June 2, 2025
Miles Hadfield

Central Co-op and Derbyshire County Cricket Club have announced a two-year partnership, “uniting two historic co-operatives with deep roots in Derbyshire during the United Nations’ International Year of Co-operatives 2025”.

The partnership launched on the 30 May, at the one-day women’s international between England and West Indies, held at the the club’s home ground – now named the Central Co-op County Ground.

This collaboration will see a wide range of benefits for Central members, including up to 20% off tickets and chances to win entry to a wide range of events held at the club.

Derbyshire CCC added: “Both organisations are proud to be co-operatives – values-driven, member-owned enterprises that exist to serve their communities. This spirit of co-operation is especially significant in 2025, as the global co-operative movement comes together to mark the UN International Year of Co-operatives, under the theme ‘Co-ops Build a Better World’.

Central president Elaine Dean said: “Our roots in Derbyshire run deep. From our founding days to the return of the much-loved Co-op Cow landmark, we’ve always stood side by side with our communities here. Teaming up with Derbyshire CCC, another proud co-operative organisation, during this landmark year is a powerful celebration of shared purpose.”

Ryan Duckett, CEO at the club, said: “Central Co-op are an iconic brand at the heart of our community, and we are delighted to welcome them on board. As a member organisation, we share our values with Central Co-op, with more than 150 years of history representing Derbyshire as a pillar of the county.

“This is a new and exciting relationship for our club, one which we are excited to see grow and we are looking forward to creating plenty of memorable moments.”

