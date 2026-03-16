Canadian co-op sector to hold annual congress in June

Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada (CMC) holds its annual congress from 8-10 June, with a focus on sustainable growth and community revival.

The apex says the event, at York University, Toronto, will be a “landmark gathering”, coming at a time of rapid economic change. It hopes to showcase “how our sector is building resilient economies grounded in community wellbeing”.

Taking the theme “Power the Economy,” Congress 2026 “will highlight how co‑operatives strengthen local economies while supporting the prosperity and stability of communities across the country”.

CMC chief executive Michael Toye said: “Current disruptions in the economic order are a unique opportunity for co-operatives. Although support for co-ops is high among Canadians, awareness and understanding remains low.

“CMC’s 2026 Congress ‘Power the Economy’ will look at how co-ops can seize the moment to build awareness, strengthen public support and reinforce effective collaboration to build a more co-operative economy.”

Related: Canadian co-ops convene Council of Economic Advisors

The agenda will feature “leading voices in economic development”, says CMC, alongside sessions and workshops exploring emerging business and social trends, storytelling and advocacy.

It hopes to “equip attendees with the insight and energy needed to help shape a more inclusive, innovative, and future‑ready economy”.

The event begins with a Partner Day on 8 June. The main programme will run on 9 June, followed by the CMC AGM on 10 June.

The programme includes the Indigenous Cooperators Gathering, with speaker April Ager-White from the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada. “Leaders from co-operatives established by and for Indigenous Peoples will come together to share and explore what can be done to enable and promote economic resiliency and opportunities in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities through the co-op model,” says CMC.

A meeting of the Canadian Black Co-op Network will feature speaker Juliet Kego Ume-Onyido, from Black Women Professional Cooperative Inc. The session will look to “share, learn and explore what can be done to enable and promote economic resiliency and opportunities through the co-operative enterprise model”.

The Co-operative Young Leaders meeting will feature speakers Jessica Fisher and Nicole Doray, offering “a unique leadership development opportunity for up-and-coming young changemakers”.

Congress will also include sessions on access to finance, co-op studies and co-op development.

Following the AGM, there will be organised visits to Guelph and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), offering attendees the opportunity to see first-hand how co‑operatives are making an impact in the region.

Participants can register for the full event, or choose only the specific sessions or segments they wish to attend.

Click here for more information, a full list of sessions and speakers, and to register