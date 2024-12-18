Business support scheme directly helps 500 co-ops in nine years

The £3.2m partnership between the Co-op Bank and Co-operatives UK has delivered advice, campaigns, workshops, tools and accelerators

The Business Support for Co‑ops programme, a partnership between Co-operatives UK and the Co-op Bank, has given direct support to 500 co-ops in nine years, a report reveals.

Sector apex Co-operatives UK, which has issued the report, say it shows the “far-reaching positive impact of the innovative partnership“, which is being renewed for 2025.

The Bank has pumped more than £3.2m into the programme since its launch in 2016, enabling Co‑operatives UK to deliver a wide range of initiatives, including expert business support, awareness campaigns, workshops, and the development of innovative tools and accelerators.

Rose Marley, CEO of Co-operatives UK, said: “The Co‑op Bank has been an unwavering ally in strengthening the UK’s co‑operative movement. The Bank’s investment into the Business Support for Co‑ops programme is more than funding – it’s a testament to their belief in the power of co‑operatives to build stronger, fairer communities.“

The report says the scheme has offered direct support to 500 groups, including start-ups (57%), existing co-ops (28%), and those converting to the co‑op model (15%).

Events organised through the programme reached 2,850 people, promoting co-operatives nationwide, adds Co-operatives UK, with public awareness further boosted through 10 million campaign impressions.

There were 700 co-ops registered via the online incorporation tool, 26 digital business ideas developed through the UnFound Accelerator programme, and 37 projects supported through Co-op Hackathon events, the report adds.

And more than 4,000 groups were empowered to register as a co-op through events, direct or peer mentor support and subsidised support.

Co-operatives UK adds that 80% of co‑operatives receiving direct business support through the programme – formerly called The Hive – are still trading, while 45% of all new UK co‑ops registered since 2020 have used the programme’s online tool.

“This partnership is a shining example of what can be achieved when organisations work together with a shared mission,” said Marley. “Thousands of groups have been inspired or supported to explore the co-operative model and the positive impacts ripple through local communities, businesses and economies and – as the report shows – make considerable advancements to the UN sustainable development goals.”

Maria Cearns, chief operating officer at the Bank, added: “Co‑operative values, on which the Co‑operative Bank was founded over 150 years ago, remain at the core of how we operate to this day.

“Since 2016, we’ve proudly committed more than £3m to the Business Support for Co‑ops programme, because we believe in the power of co‑operation and the positive change that co‑operative businesses can bring to our communities.“

Co-ops receiving tailored support include Carrick Greengrocers (pictured), a community-owned shop in Northern Ireland, which is working to revitalise its high street; Loco Home Retrofit in Glasgow, which is looking to address climate change through home energy solutions; and Allie’s Art Club in London, which promotes wellbeing in the local community through creative projects.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to receive tailored support to help us grow,” said Allie’s Art Club founder Lydia Rose. “We now have a legal structure and have set up a bank account with the Co-op Bank, which enabled us to receive our first grant and make it possible for us to do more good work in the community.”

Chris Carus, co‑founder of Loco Home Retrofit, said: “We were mentored by co-op advisor Adrian Ashton. He helped us understand our year end accounts, tax return and preparing for our AGM. He took us through it step by step. It gave us the confidence to keep going. His help was really valuable.”

Looking ahead, the two organisations are reaffirming the partnership. “We’re so proud to continue to support the co‑operative movement, working together to create lasting positive change,“ said Cearns.