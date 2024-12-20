Development News item Global

UN adopts second resolution on SSE’s role in sustainable development

The text is the second SSE resolution adopted by the United Nations

December 20, 2024
Anca Voinea

A resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on 26 November reaffirms the importance of the social and solidarity economy (SSE) as a “key driver for an inclusive and sustainable development, particularly in terms of promoting decent work, reducing inequalities and fostering social transformation”.

The resolution was developed by the United Nations Inter-Agency Task Force on Social and Solidarity Economy (UNTFSSE), based on the first report by the UN secretary-general on promoting SSE for sustainable development, published in October.

The UNGA adopted it with 175 votes in favour, none against and an abstention by Argentina.

Presented by Chile, the resolution was co-sponsored by Albania, Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Carbo Verde, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Estonia, Eswatini, Finland, France, Gambia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain,Suriname, Sweden, United Republic of Tanzania, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.  

The text is the second SSE resolution adopted by the UN; the first was adopted in April 2023.

The resolution was passed during the 24th plenary meeting of the Second Committee of the 79th session of the General Assembly. Other draft resolutions were adopted during the session, including one on ‘Promoting investments for sustainable development’ which recognises the need to promote “sustainable and innovative financing” opportunities to “unlock sustainable business models, with a special focus on micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the social and solidarity economy.”

Another resolution on Entrepreneurship for sustainable development “recognises that social entrepreneurs”, including the social and solidarity economy, can “play a role in fostering patterns of development, and also recognises the need to implement policies and programmes aimed at supporting these entrepreneurs, and encourages governments to set up an environment conducive to social and environmental innovation.”

The UNGA session can be watched here.

Anca Voinea

Anca focuses on international news – and with French, Spanish and Romanian languages under her belt, this is an important area of growth for the news.

More articles by Anca Voinea

Related articles

Banking and Insurance

Business support scheme directly helps 500 co-ops in nine years

December 18, 2024
Miles Hadfield

The £3.2m partnership between the Co-op Bank and Co-operatives UK has delivered advice, campaigns, workshops, tools…

Development

International project supports dairy co-ops in Ethiopia’s Somali region

December 3, 2024
Alice Toomer-McAlpine

Cattle farmers were supported through various initiatives to increase the quality of their produce

Development

US Cooperative Development Foundation advertises board vacancy

November 13, 2024
Anca Voinea

CDF has called for individuals familiar with member-owned business models who are interested in expanding the…