UN adopts second resolution on SSE’s role in sustainable development

A resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly on 26 November reaffirms the importance of the social and solidarity economy (SSE) as a “key driver for an inclusive and sustainable development, particularly in terms of promoting decent work, reducing inequalities and fostering social transformation”.

The resolution was developed by the United Nations Inter-Agency Task Force on Social and Solidarity Economy (UNTFSSE), based on the first report by the UN secretary-general on promoting SSE for sustainable development, published in October.

The UNGA adopted it with 175 votes in favour, none against and an abstention by Argentina.

Presented by Chile, the resolution was co-sponsored by Albania, Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Carbo Verde, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Estonia, Eswatini, Finland, France, Gambia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain,Suriname, Sweden, United Republic of Tanzania, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The text is the second SSE resolution adopted by the UN; the first was adopted in April 2023.

The resolution was passed during the 24th plenary meeting of the Second Committee of the 79th session of the General Assembly. Other draft resolutions were adopted during the session, including one on ‘Promoting investments for sustainable development’ which recognises the need to promote “sustainable and innovative financing” opportunities to “unlock sustainable business models, with a special focus on micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the social and solidarity economy.”

Another resolution on Entrepreneurship for sustainable development “recognises that social entrepreneurs”, including the social and solidarity economy, can “play a role in fostering patterns of development, and also recognises the need to implement policies and programmes aimed at supporting these entrepreneurs, and encourages governments to set up an environment conducive to social and environmental innovation.”

The UNGA session can be watched here.