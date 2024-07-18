Building work begins on low-carbon, affordable co-op housing in York

Efforts to tackle the housing crisis are under way in York, where a low carbon, affordable co-op housing

development this week started construction.

The site, at Lowfield Green in Acomb, is the work of YorSpace community land trust, whose model offers residents a chance to buy homes at 75% of the market value and keeps the land in community hands forever.

This means the homes will always be more affordable than similar-sized properties in the city, says YorSpace. The 19 low carbon homes will be built to Passivhaus standards, it adds, reducing CO2 emissions and energy bills.

Joining YorSpace to celebrate the start of building work were Lowfield Green Housing Co-op members who represent the future residents.

“This is such an exciting day for us to be here on site, where our future homes will be,” said co-op member Sue. “We’ve been waiting for this day for a long time, 10 years for some members. I really want to live in this community, know who my neighbours are, share resources and do what we can to reduce our collective carbon footprint.”

James of YorSpace added: “We’re really pleased to be moving onto this stage of the project when, at times, it’s felt like it might never happen. A core group of committed people who believed in trying to make a difference in York have persisted through many challenges. We have had a lot of support to get to this point today, not least our 180 social investors who helped us secure the land.”

The £4.5m project has struggled with numerous challenges since 2020 when the pandemic hit, but is now able to move forward on site. Last year was crucial for YorSpace, as it was able to find both grant funding and secure the development finance needed to start building.

A grant from the Brownfield Land Release Fund administered by the newly formed York & North Yorkshire Combined Authority has unlocked the project.

YorSpace is working with Yorkshire-based building contractor partner Pure Haus to develop the homes. It says the company “aligns perfectly with the YorSpace mission to bring about change in the housing industry; introducing low cost, low energy homes with low impact on the environment”.

Phase 1 of the development will see 14 homes across three terrace blocks with 2, 3 and 4-bed houses being built. These homes will have private gardens but the homes all face into a central car-free street with communal gardens and shared facilities, designed to bring the community together.

“How it works is that residents will own their own homes,” added Sue, “but everyone has chosen to live in the community as part of Lowfield Green Housing Co-operative. With an ethos centred around community, sustainability and affordability, the co-op believes it’s important to look at the way we live as well as the homes we live in.

“We don’t all need to own one of everything – lawnmowers, cars, tents etc can all be shared – helping us all to save money and work together to leave a lighter carbon footprint. By coming together in this project, no matter people’s age or background, we are tackling the issues of loneliness and isolation, promoting community, affordability of home ownership and reducing the environmental impact of our homes and lifestyles.”

The resident group is currently looking for local people to join Lowfield Green Housing Co-op and become future residents. Applications are now open for 2-bed and 3-bed homes.

Visit the co-op’s website for more information and to request an application pack.