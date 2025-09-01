British credit unions apex renews mission statement after member survey

Abcul says the annual survey recorded a net promoter score of 44, “indicating strong loyalty and advocacy across the movement”

The Association of British Credit Unions (Abcul) has renewed its mission statement, following this year’s member survey.

Abcul says the annual survey recorded a net promoter score of 44, “indicating strong loyalty and advocacy across the movement”. The overall satisfaction score saw a five-point increase on the previous year.

Members reported high levels of confidence in Abcul’s support, with 90% agreeing that it provides services suited to their credit union’s needs. The survey also found 89% members felt welcomed and engaged through Abcul’s events and communications.

Abcul says these results fall in line with its mission statement, which sets out a vision of being the leading trade body for credit unions in England, Scotland and Wales – representing 60% of the movement – and “delivering value through representation and advocacy, member support services, and opportunities for learning, networking and development”.

The mission centres on four strategic priorities, the apex adds: engagement, innovation, collaboration and leadership – designed to strengthen the sector and build a more resilient financial future.

These ambitions are underpinned by recent successes, it adds, “including securing major capital requirement reforms worth over £75m, reform of the Credit Union Act to unlock new growth opportunities, and increased political influence through active parliamentary engagement”.

CEO Matt Bland (pictured) added: “We’re pleased with the positive feedback from this year’s member survey, but we remain firmly motivated to keep improving in every area in which Abcul operates on behalf of our members.

“We must be bold in how we support, promote, and represent our members – ensuring the credit union sector is equipped to meet the evolving needs of modern Britain. With a renewed sense of purpose and energy, Abcul is entering a new chapter – one focused on transformation, ambition, and impact. Central to this are our strategic priorities: engagement, innovation, collaboration, and leadership – each vital to strengthening the sector and delivering meaningful progress.

“With the support of our dedicated staff team, I’m proud to lead the association through this exciting period. We remain committed to doing our utmost for members across the country.

“Our members will be central to shaping the pivotal years ahead. Their insight, creativity and deep-rooted connection to their communities are what drive the movement forward. With government ambition to double the size of the sector and enhance financial inclusion, we have a real opportunity to reimagine what credit unions can achieve – and to work together to build a stronger, more resilient future.”