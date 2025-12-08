Australia’s top 100 co-ops post $47.7bn in revenue, says apex report

The first Impact Report from the Business Council of Co-operatives and Mutuals found the co-ops employ more than 94,000 people

Australia’s Business Council of Co-operatives and Mutuals (BCCM) has released its inaugural Impact Report, “highlighting a year of progress and renewed ambition for Australia’s co-operative and mutual sector”.

The study, for the year to 30 June, found that the country’s top 100 co-ops and mutuals posted $47.7bn in revenue and managed $235.8bn in assets, while directly employing over 94,000 Australians.

BCCM says the report reflects the priorities and achievements shaped by ongoing engagement with its members over the past year.

The apex added that it has worked alongside its members to advance regulatory reform and support co-operatives and mutuals in critical areas such as housing, care and energy.

“This year, we have celebrated the unique and increasingly essential value that our members and the broader co-operative and mutual movement deliver to Australia’s economy and communities,” said CEO Melina Morrison.

Related: Storytelling campaign launched to celebrate Australia’s co-ops

“Our vision is to support the doubling of the co-operative and mutual economy in Australia because we believe that co-operatives and mutuals are a better way to build real wealth for more Australians. With the energy and commitment of the movement behind us, I am truly excited by the prospects for the BCCM and its members to help shape a more prosperous and fairer Australia.”

The apex has 115 member organisations, held 38 events and member forums, saw 68 participants join its training courses, and placed 84 articles, interviews and stories in the mainstream media.

“I am both pleased and privileged to reflect on a year of very significant achievement and activity for BCCM,” said chair Rohan Mead, “and also a period that witnessed the development of strong and valuable prospects for the future, both locally and internationally.

“The BCCM’s international linkages have proved very effective, with our sector returning from the Mutual Growth Tour to Europe with expanded considerations for growth and development, along with improved understandings of alternative regulatory approaches. The achievements in the 2025 financial year are a strong endorsement of the dedication and diligence of our small and highly effective team, led by our CEO Melina Morrison. This team looks forward to continuing this effectiveness in advancing the interests of members in the year ahead.”

Related: Australian co-op apex launches women’s leadership network

BCCM said its advocacy work with policymakers and regulators has brought tangible benefits such as the extension of the Care Together program for another year with additional $2.4m Commonwealth funding and recognition of co-operatives in national housing and supermarket policy discussions.

It added that its work First Nations co-ops and mutuals was strengthened through new leadership initiatives and partnerships.

And its Bunya Fund has delivered $100,000 to emerging co-ops an mutuals.\

The National Housing Supply and Affordability Council’s State of the Housing System 2025 quoted BCCM data and included co-ops as part of diversifying Australia’s affordable housing options, while a regulatory inquiry into supermarket power recommends more retail co-ops in poorly served areas.