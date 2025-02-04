Applications open for international credit union development educators

The Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions (WFCU) is looking for credit union development educators looking to expand their global impact.

WFCU, which is a partner organisation of the World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu), has opened applications for its 2025 International Credit Union Development Educators (ICUDE) designation.

The programme aims to provide credit union employees and volunteers with a greater understanding of the international credit union system and opportunities for continued engagement.

To qualify, applicants must meet four criteria, have a CUDE designation from a national or regional DE programme, complete an independent study project, earn a second DE designation outside their home country, and attend a global credit union event.

WFCU runs seven national or regional DE programmes: Africa DE, operated by the African Confederation of Co-operative Savings & Credit Associations (ACCOSCA); Asia DE, operated by the Association of Asian Confederation of Credit Unions (ACCU); CanadaDE, operated by the International Centre of Co-op Management (ICCM) at Saint Mary’s University; Caribbean DE (CaribDE); European DE (DEEU), operated by the Association of British Credit Unions, Ltd. (ABCUL); Philippines DE, operated by VICTO National; and United States DE, operated by the National Credit Union Foundation.

Individuals wishing to find out more about the scheme are encouraged to contact one of the seven national or regional DE programmes.

Applications will be open until 11 April and will be reviewed by national or regional CUDE programme directors before final selection will be made by WFCU.

Successful applicants will be recognised as the ICUDE Class of 2025 at the World Credit Union Conference, on 14-16 July in Stockholm, Sweden.

Once an individual earns their Development Educator (DE) designation, they are encouraged to apply the skills and knowledge obtained from DE to complete independent studies projects and participate in credit union development and education, both domestically and internationally.