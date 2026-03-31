AI and nationalism are changing financial landscape, says Woccu

The global credit union apex has issued its regulatory update, warning of a more fragmented, complex picture for the sector

The World Council of Credit Unions (Woccu) has released its 2026 Global Regulatory Update, outlining how geopolitical forces are fundamentally reshaping financial services regulation worldwide.

The report warns that financial institutions “must now navigate a more complex environment where tariffs, sanctions and investment restrictions are increasingly used as tools of statecraft, transforming regulation from a focus on financial stability and consumer protection into a key instrument of global competition”.

As a result, says Woccu, the global regulatory landscape is “becoming more fragmented, with economic nationalism driving a patchwork of localised regulatory regimes across jurisdictions”.

Three key trends identified by Woccu as shaping the 2026 regulatory environment include:

Accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence

AI is rapidly moving from experimentation to enforcement, says Woccu, with new regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s AI Act, introducing stringent requirements for transparency, governance and accountability. For credit unions, AI is now a core compliance and risk management priority requiring board-level attention.

Evolving approaches to digital currencies and payments

Stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are moving into more defined regulatory frameworks, the report says, creating both opportunities for innovation in payments and new risks related to compliance, interoperability and financial stability.

The impact of deregulation initiatives in major jurisdictions

A shift toward deregulation in key markets is reducing compliance burdens in some areas while introducing new risks, including increased competition, regulatory uncertainty and potential vulnerabilities in financial systems.

“Geopolitics is no longer a backdrop to financial regulation, it is a driving force shaping how financial systems operate,” said Paul Andrews, Woccu vice-president of international advocacy. “For credit unions, this means navigating a more complex regulatory environment while continuing to advocate for frameworks that recognize the co-operative model and support financial inclusion.”

The report also argues that there is a growing need for coordinated global advocacy, as regulatory decisions in one jurisdiction increasingly influence policy outcomes in others.

“In this environment,” says Woccu, “ensuring policymakers understand the co-operative difference is critical to maintaining inclusive, proportionate regulatory frameworks.”