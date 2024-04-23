Agricultural co-ops reveal policy asks ahead of European elections

‘The recent surge in farming protests underscores the urgency of this issue, highlighting the need for the European Union to prioritise rural areas and agriculture in its policy agenda’

Copa and Cogeca, the twin apex for European farmers and their co-ops, have released a manifesto listing seven priorities for the European Commission, as EU countries prepare to head for the polls.

“Agriculture has always been a cornerstone of the European project, playing a strategic role in the economy and ensuring food autonomy for the EU,” said Cogeca president Lennart Nilsson. “However, as challenges mount for the agricultural sector, it’s crucial to refocus on rural areas and agriculture to regain the EU’s agricultural compass. The recent surge in farming protests underscores the urgency of this issue, highlighting the need for the European Union to prioritise rural areas and agriculture in its policy agenda.”

Policy asks from Copa and Cogeca include action to reconcile climate change mitigation and nature conservation with agri-food production. And they want measures to reinforce the competitivity and profitability of EU agriculture, while maintaining EU sustainable production potential.

Other priorities are ensuring the agricultural generational transition ahead; improving plant health and animal health and welfare by fostering research, innovation and digital technologies; boosting EU farmers and forest owners’ contributions towards renewable energy and bio-economy; and investing and innovating in vibrant rural areas.

The apexes have also identified four factors which, they say, would enable the implementation of their policy priorities. One of their big asks is a strong CAP with a budget for the post-2027 period that matches the increased needs of the sector while ensuring that dedicated funds outside the CAP are framed.

Furthermore, Copa and Cogeca want to see trade reciprocity in terms of production standards to prevent sustainability leakages, without undermining EU productions and transparency for consumers.

They also argue that any new initiatives on the part of the Commission should include an impact assessment – including a section on its feasibility and necessity, its impact on production, land and rural areas, its impact on generation renewal and the financial implications – in line with the principles of Better Regulation.

Finally, Copa and Cogeca ask that the new commission include a commissioner for agriculture and rural areas with a key role as vice-president of the commission. This, they argue, should come with dedicated resources (financial, human) in line with the strategic role of ensuring food security and affordability.

“During the 2019-2024 term, we have had to deal with a regulatory tsunami in agricultural matters with the policies arising from the Green Deal,” said Copa president Christiane Lambert. “In the next mandate, we want less regulation but better ones, with less of a top-down approach, properly funded and focusing on the on-ground enforcement. We know that this is possible, we see it today with the strategic dialogue. We remain convinced Europeans and we call on all rural voters to mobilise for this election.”