Agri co-op CBH upgrades key grain receival site

The Western Australian grain co-op says the work will improve efficiency during larger and faster harvests

Western Australian agri co-op CBH is working on a major upgrade at its Mingenew grain receiver site, with the goal of installing permanent storage capacity and improving efficiency for the Geraldton region.

Mingenew is the largest upcountry receival site in the area and CBH says it plays “a critical role” in servicing local growers and supporting the accumulation of grain into its export supply chain.

The project will construct 270,000 tonnes of storage and increase the site’s total capacity to 710,000 tonnes, says CBH.

The project includes the construction of seven open bulkhead storages, two new 500 tonne per hour auger pit and conveyor loading systems, improved drainage, mains power enabling works and site amenities.

“For growers, that means greater confidence the site can continue to perform during larger and faster harvests, helping reduce delays and minimise standing crop risk at peak times,” said Geraldton zone manager Colette Newton.

CBH’s head of network planning, Nelson Aylmore, added: “Mingenew is a critical site in our Geraldton zone network, and this investment is about ensuring we can continue to support growers with reliable, efficient receival capacity now and into the future.

“By installing permanent storage, upgrading in-loading equipment and improving sampling and traffic flow, this project will help make harvest more efficient for growers while also strengthening the performance of the wider network.

“This investment supports our Path to 2033 Strategy by ensuring our network keeps pace with production and continues to provide reliable and efficient service for growers.”