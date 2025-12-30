2025 in review: Noel Raboy

How was the 2025 International Year of Cooperatives for you and your organisation?

The International Year of Cooperatives (IYC) 2025 was a significant and transformative period for Climbs and our network of more than 4,000 member co-operatives across the Philippines. It was a year characterised by strengthened collaboration, institutional growth, and a renewed commitment to co-operative-led sustainable development.

Throughout IYC 2025, Climbs and its members pursued collective and innovative approaches to climate action and community resilience. These efforts were realised through initiatives such as tree-growing programmes, coastal clean-ups, mangrove restoration, and humanitarian response activities for communities affected by extreme weather events, including floods and super typhoons.

A key milestone during the year was the establishment of the Renewable Energy Cooperative Federation of the Philippines (RECo-op) – the country’s first co-operative federation dedicated to renewable energy. This initiative reflects Climbs’ strategic commitment to expanding access to clean, affordable, and sustainable solar energy, particularly for communities most vulnerable to climate impacts.

In parallel, Climbs continued to advance takaful insurance, promoting Shariah-compliant and inclusive risk protection to better serve Muslim communities and broaden financial inclusion within the co-operative sector.

Overall, IYC 2025 reinforced the core values of cooperativism – solidarity, resilience, and shared responsibility. Amid evolving social, economic, and political challenges, the year reaffirmed our collective resolve to support one another and contribute meaningfully to inclusive and sustainable development at both national and global levels.

What are your hopes for 2026?

As we look toward 2026, Climbs envisions strengthening its contribution not only at the national level but also within the global co-operative movement, in line with the International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) principles and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Our aspiration is to further integrate sustainability, climate action, and social responsibility into the core of our co-operative insurance and risk protection services.

Our key priorities include strengthening our approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) accountability, particularly through the measurement, management, and reduction of our carbon footprint. Central to this effort is the full rollout of our Cooperative Sustainability Framework, which supports member co-operatives in adopting inclusive, climate-resilient, and future-oriented practices, consistent with the co-operative values of democratic participation and concern for community.

We also aim to advance digital transformation and disaster risk reduction, notably through the expansion of our Weather Protect Insurance, which contributes to climate adaptation and resilience-building for communities, enterprises, and public institutions. In parallel, Climbs seeks to strengthen multi-stakeholder partnerships, including deeper collaboration with the public sector, to support national and local resilience and sustainable development initiatives.

Through these collective efforts, Climbs hopes to contribute meaningfully to a just, inclusive, and resilient transition, ensuring that the co-operative sector in the Philippines remains a strong partner in addressing global climate challenges and advancing sustainable development.