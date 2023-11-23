Hunt statement fails to support co-op sector or empower communities, say critics

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered his autumn budget yesterday, with an emphasis on tax and benefits as the government gears up for an election year in 2024.

The main rate of National Insurance will be cut from 12% to 10% from 6 January, affecting 27 million people, and the Living Wage will rise from £10.42 to £11.44 an hour from April. But experts from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warn this will mean tough austerity measures ahead, and said Hunt was “taking more from us than it gives back”.

Hunt also announced 110 measures aimed at boosting economic growth – but this ignores co-ops and community businesses, say sector representatives, who had already been critical of the recent King’s speech.

Joe Fortune, general secretary of the Co-op Party, said: “The chancellor hailed this as ‘an autumn statement for growth’. However, within the 110 measures to grow British businesses, there was not a single mention of growing the co-operative sector.

“Our country needs growth created everywhere, by everyone, for everyone. That growth will only be delivered by a Labour & Co-operative government.”

Ed Wallis, director of policy at Locality, said: “In an effort to make the economy stronger, the chancellor has reached for the usual election year tools. But headline grabbing announcements on taxes and benefits will not solve the underlying issues in our society. Whether it’s helping people into work, leading the way on net zero, or tackling inequality, it’s local people not Westminster politicians who have the answers.

“Yet instead of shifting power and resources to local people, successive governments have continued to rely on the levers in Whitehall. If the chancellor really wants to unlock the potential of people across the country, he should take the leap and kickstart a community power revolution.”

Tim Davies-Pugh, CEO of Power to Change, said: “This was a missed opportunity to provide the proper resources and backing community business needs to thrive. In the King’s speech the government said it would “put local people in control of their future” and “strengthen the social fabric” of the country, and both the Prime Minister and Chancellor have pledged to “back British business”. But judging by the autumn statement, there is a gulf between what has been said . , and what is being done – there should be a little less conversation and a lot more action for community business.

“The government has listened to Power to Change and others in the sector by ensuring the third round of the Levelling Up Fund was allocative not competitive, but there is still more listening for them to do. Our evidence shows that community business needs long-term and flexible place-based funding which provides the certainty to truly control their future. While new devolution deals are welcome, polling consistently shows that people trust local community groups to bring about change in their local area more than regional mayors; power, properly resourced, needs to reach the neighbourhood level.

“Plans outlined for future day-to-day spending and investment mean that questions remain around the adequacy of funding for local government and public services, and OBR forecasts living standards are to be 3½ per cent lower in 2024-25 than pre-pandemic. In 2022, 77% of community businesses reported increased demand for support related to the cost of food. Community businesses are already stepping in to provide more health and social care, education and childcare support to their communities. We need to learn lessons from the Big Society, not repeat its mistakes.

“Backing British business means backing community business too. That means treating community business like other forms of enterprise and making sure they are included in measures government puts forward to grow and nurture British business. The extension of 75% business rates relief for retail, hospitality, and leisure is a positive step which will benefit some community businesses, but without a dedicated business rates relief for community business, many will continue to fall through the cracks.

“Government had the opportunity to recognise the potential of community business and follow through on the promising rhetoric to provide the right resources and backing for community business so that they can thrive. On these measures, the Autumn Statement failed to deliver.”