Save Birmingham campaign for community spaces salutes cross-party support

The Save Birmingham campaign – launched by Co-ops West Midlands to save community assets after the local authority went bankrupt – has hailed a council vote to support its efforts.

The campaign – prompted by fears that the cash crisis would lead to a fire sale of much-loved buildings and assets – says it gained cross-party support with a key vote at Birmingham City Council on 7 November.

It says the “unprecedented“ cross-party support comes just weeks after an emergency meeting where commissioners took over the running of the authority.

With the new vote, councillors unanimously backed a motion committing to protect heritage, cultural and community places and to work with the Save Birmingham campaign. The motion was proposed by the Conservatives, amended by Labour and the Liberal Democrats, and supported by the Greens after a full debate.

This follows over 1,000 residents signing up to support the campaign and identifying over 100 places that they care about on the savebirmingham.org website. The campaign will shortly register these places for official protection while developing positive community-based solutions.

Jeevan Jones, one of the founders of the Save Birmingham campaign, said: “We’re delighted to get cross-party support for the Save Birmingham campaign this week.

“It’s almost unbelievable after the council chamber was full of party politics and blame games only a matter of weeks ago. Our positive campaign has managed to unite all political parties around protecting our community places from a fire sale.”

He added: “The motion has passed with unprecedented cross-party support. Now the ball is in the court of the council and the commissioners. We are willing and waiting to work with them.

“Working with communities and partners, we can help them to protect community places through co-operative solutions that will both save money and make residents better off.”