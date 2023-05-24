Central Co-op launches first new store with its own solar power

Central Co-op has launched its first new store of the year in Streethay, Staffordshire – its first new store with solar panels already fitted.



The store is close to the society’s Support Centre in Lichfield, offering the co-op’s Food to Go, products supporting Our Malawi Partnership, Fairtrade goods, a bakery, and Cook frozen ranges

15 new jobs have been created with the store’s opening, and the launch day saw children from Streethay Primary School, and representatives from Lichfield Food Bank, help to celebrate.

The solar panels are part of a wider ambition by the co-op to upgrade its stores so they can generate their own clean energy. The store will also offer a bike repair station for cyclists, electric vehicle charging points, and free water refills.

Central Co-op will continue to embrace the Streethay community with further events as the year goes on, including mural to be created by Streethay Primary School pupils.