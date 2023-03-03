Irish co-op apex raises concerns with ministers over Co-operative Societies Bill

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) is seeking to arrange a meeting with the minister for enterprise, trade and employment, Simon Coveney, to discuss its concerns over the General Scheme of Co-operative Societies Bill.

In a letter to the minister, ICOS said while it supports the department “for its proactive approach to modernising legislation governing co-operatives”, there are a number of issues it wants to address.

“The scheme contains several provisions which would hinder and impede the co-operative model as a unique and credible market solution for producers and service users alike,” said CEO TJ Flanagan.

One area of concern for ICOS relates to the proposed changes around amalgamations. “Mergers between co-operatives would require each co-operative to convene two meetings, with 75% support at the first meeting, coupled with a minimum 50%+ support at a second meeting,” said Flanagan. “This is excessive where a convincing mandate has been secured. ICOS members call for the status quo to be retained.”

With regards to audit exemptions, ICOS said that while it welcomes the right of small co-ops to forego a financial audit, audits play an important role in reassuring members. ICOS believes the scheme falls short in devising a solution that safeguards the unique member stakeholder imperatives in a co-operative.

“The cost of the audit can be unduly burdensome for small and indeed community-based co-operatives,” said Flanagan. “That said, in a co-operative, the members’ needs are paramount, and the sustainability of the co-op is integral to those collective concerns. The financial audit delivers comfort to members in that regard.”

Instead, ICOS suggests introducing some controls as to when a co-op can avail of the audit exemption. But “the safeguards suggested by ICOS in prior consultations do not appear in the General Scheme,” it said.

In an attempt to make it easier to set up a co-op, the Bill also reduces the number of founding members from seven to three, providing audit exemptions for smaller co-ops.

These concerns were also voiced during a meeting Joint Oireachtas committee for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, which Flanagan attended with ICOS’ legal counsel James Doyle.

During the meeting Flanagan said the scheme would “modernise and consolidate the statutory framework governing co-operative societies in Ireland”, adding that “ICOS wishes to commend this development given the somewhat archaic and piecemeal nature of the existing Industrial and Provident Societies legislation.”

But he warned that replacing ‘special general meeting’ with ‘extraordinary general meeting’, as per the provisions of the bill, would have a negative effect. “Member familiarity and co-operative culture should be enhanced not undermined especially where the gains of this proposed homogenisation are not apparent,” he said. “ICOS calls for retention of these terms per the current law and practice.”

Another big change proposed in the bill is the reduction in the number of people required to establish a co-op, a cut from seven to three. But ICOS argues that “the seven-member minimum has served as a reasonable starting point for collective endeavour and should prevail on the statute.”

“ICOS believes the Scheme has many positives but equally some of the measures would compromise the prevailing autonomy of co-operatives and their members to tailor rights and structures to their specific needs. It is important that the final legislation addresses that key co-operative principle,” said a statemen from the apex.

The aim of the General Scheme of Co-operative Societies Bill 2022 is to modernise and consolidate existing legislation of co-operatives, some of which dates back to the 19th century.