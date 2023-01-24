US farmers launch egg co-op to strengthen supply chain

Eight businesses have joined forces to form a new egg farmer co-op in the western United States.

ProEgg says that its members are pooling their eggs together with the aim of creating a more stable and consistent egg supply chain across the 13 states it serves.

ProEgg, headquartered in Aurora, Colorado, operates in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Its members include Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.; Central Valley Eggs, LLC; Colorado Egg, LLC; Hickman’s Egg Ranch, Inc.; Oakdell Egg Farms, Inc.; Opal Foods LLC; Ritewood, Inc.; and Willamette Egg Farms, LLC.

The co-op’s CEO, Ric Herrera, told Feedstuffs that the formation of ProEgg was a “deliberate response” to an ever-changing egg market, which will promote a more stable egg supply chain in the region.