Co-op College unveils three-year strategy at its AGM

The Co-op College has unveiled a new three-year strategy to “streamline its focus” on areas where it says it has most impact.

Unveiled by CEO Neil Calvert at its AGM on 30 June, the strategy sets out the “aims and aspirations” of the College, which says it was “developed over a number of months by staff and trustees, and incorporates member feedback and ideas gathered at dedicated strategy events”.

A statement on its website adds: “While in no way a radical departure from the co-operative values and work you’ve come to expect from the College – what the new strategy does is clearly articulate the who, why, what, and how of our organisation. We’re clear about our guiding principles, aims for the future, and the actions we’ll take to help get us there.“

It adds that strategy has been broken down into four key themes – co-operative learning, thought leadership, international co-operative development and youth empowerment – and within those will cover the curriculum areas of co-operative leadership, co-operative values and behaviours, and concern for community.

“By streamlining our focus,” it says, “we can concentrate on the areas where our distinctive learning approach can make the most impact. The strategy also recognises the importance of working in partnerships – with co-operators, educators and others who share our values and objectives.

“With ongoing inequality and social injustice in our society, the world needs co-operation now more than ever. Our new strategy aims to put co-operative learning at the heart of our communities and workplaces both in the UK and abroad to help tackle these issues.”

Specific measures outlined in the plan include advocating for the creation of new co-ops, the formation of strategic partnerships, facilitating “transformative international co-operative projects”, delivering flexible services to suit diverse needs, and working with disadvantaged youth.

