Locality calls on community organisations to join network

Locality, a national network of community organisations, has launched a campaign urging more groups to join up.

The network – which specialised in organisational development through start-ups, growth and co-op conversion, currently has 1,300 members across the country. It offers specialist advice and peer learning, and campaigns with its members “for a fairer society”.

It works closely with other organisations in the co-op and social enterprise sectors, including a collaboration with Co-operatives UK on the Community Shares Unit.

Based around Locality’s core themes of advice, belonging and connection, the campaign aims to show off the value of the network to community organisations which have not joined.

This campaign is built around the testimonials of Locality members – community organisations across the country who have directly benefited from its support and opportunities.

Locality said: “Our goal is simple: to help community organisations be the best that they can be and to create a supportive environment for their work.”