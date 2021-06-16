Menu

Midcounties to transfer most of its funeral homes to Central England Co-op

The deal involves 50 funeral homes, two vehicle logistics sites and 252 colleagues

Central England Co-operative and the Midcounties Co-operative have agreed the terms of a deal to consolidate most of the Midcounties’ Funeralcare business into the larger Central England Funeralcare operation.  

Central England says the deal will allow it to strengthen and build on its funeral services business, bringing its number of homes to 182, and extending its offering to other areas of the Midlands, the south west, and south east of England. 

The transaction will see 50 Midcounties funeral homes and two vehicle logistics sites, as well as Midcounties’ Pre-Paid Funeral Plan Business, transfer to Central England, along with 252 colleagues – subject to consultation once the transaction is completed.

A similar arrangement between the two societies saw Central England’s travel business transfer to Midcounties in 2020.  

Midcounties says it will continue to strengthen its strategic focus and investment on its travel, food, childcare, utilities and healthcare services, which are core to it member’s day-to-day needs.

The society plans to double the size of its childcare business over the next 5 years, and to build on its leading community energy offering while opening 50 new food stores and significantly investing in new digital services across its trading groups. 

The transaction is subject to approval by the Competition and Markets Authority, which is expected to take several weeks, and during that time both Funeralcare businesses will operate as normal. Midcounties will use this time to consult with those colleagues affected by the agreement, as well as working to find solutions for the 17 Midcounties funeral homes not included in the proposed transfer. 

Central England CEO Debbie Robinson said: “Subject to clearance from the CMA, on behalf of Central England Society, our board, and members, I look forwarding to welcoming all Midcounties Funeralcare colleagues, clients, and members. 

“We feel great respect and appreciation for the care that those involved in Funeralcare have shown for the deceased, and the support they have offered to bereaved families, over the last year especially. 

“We will work hard as a society to continue to offer the highest standards of care and support to our members, clients, and our new team members, in providing accessible, relevant funeral services for all.”

Midcounties Group CEO Phil Ponsonby said: “We’re enormously proud and thankful for the commitment of our Funeralcare colleagues, particularly during the last year when they have shown remarkable strength and versatility to support the bereaved in such challenging times. 

“We have made a number of significant strategic investments in our core businesses in recent months, with acquisitions and new openings in travel, food retail and childcare, and have been considering the best way to ensure a strong and sustainable co-operative offering for our Funeralcare clients. Central England operates a Funeralcare offering twice the size of Midcounties and if this transfer is approved, our Board feel it will result in greater investment and focus for our homes and significant support for our colleagues to take the business forward. 

“Crucially, Central England shares our co-operative values and, like us, puts its members and colleagues at the heart of everything it does. Therefore, it was clear that this agreement would represent the best outcome for our members, clients, and colleagues.” 

The Midcounties homes and vehicle logistics centres (VLC) that will transfer to CEC if the agreement is approved are:

  1. Whitehouse Common, Sutton Coldfield.
  2. Brownhills 
  3. Lichfield
  4. Cannock
  5. Penkridge
  6. Rugeley
  7. Walsall
  8. Bloxwich
  9. Rushall
  10. Wednesbury
  11. Willenhall
  12. Sedgley
  13. Thomas Ely, Willenhall
  14. Wednesfield
  15. Coseley
  16. Dudley
  17. Bilston
  18. Penn Road
  19. Oxley
  20. Wolverhampton
  21. Tettenhall
  22. Codsall
  23. Kidderminster
  24. Stourport Bridge Street
  25. Stourbridge
  26. Wombourne
  27. Halesowen
  28. Kingswinford
  29. Blackbird Leys
  30. Carterton
  31. Kidlington
  32. Oxford
  33. Abingdon
  34. Didcot
  35. Thame
  36. Witney
  37. Headington
  38. Summertown
  39. Banbury
  40. Bicester
  41. Cinderford
  42. Cheltenham
  43. Gloucester
  44. Stonehouse
  45. Churchdown
  46. Grove
  47. Highworth
  48. Swindon Old Town
  49. Swindon Cricklade Road
  50. Cirencester
  51. Aldridge VLC
  52. Watery Lane VLC

