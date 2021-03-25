Co-op Foundation backs new initiative to give young people a life free of violence

The Co-op Foundation – the charity run by the Co-op Group – is backing a new project to make sure young people can live a live free of violence.

The £5.1m project, which also involves the Youth Endowment Fund and the #iwill Fund (a joint investment between The National Lottery Community Fund and Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport), will see give young people the chance to shape solutions for their own communities.

A statement from the Youth Endowment Fund said: “We’ll work together to support them to take what they learn and turn it into action. From campaigning to improve local mental health services, setting up a youth centre or supporting young people into employment – we’ll create opportunities for young people to make their community a safer, fairer place.”

Organisers are looking for regional delivery partners to help recruit and support a network of peer researchers and change-makers, who will design and conduct research into young people’s experiences of violence. The delivery partners will also support young people as they take their findings and and turn them into action.

They want to hear from anyone working for a local youth group which can help them to recruit and support young people.

The deadline for applications is 9am on 26 April 2021. More details here.