Credit unions join forces to launch website campaigning for 8th co-op principle

A number of US credit unions have come together to launch deitalks.com a website which advocates an 8th co-operative principle focused on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU) and Civic Federal Credit Union (CFCU) in North Carolina and the African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) are behind the website. They are inviting other credit unions and co-operatives to adopt the 8th Principle and demonstrate their support through the site.

Deitalks.com allows for organisations to publicly pledge their support for the 8th principle, and encourages them to promote the idea on their own websites and social media channels.

“Co-operatives support the notion that every member of a community has an inalienable right to exercise the doctrines presented in the co-operative principles,” said LGFCU and CFCU chief executive officer Maurice Smith. “I see an opportunity to reaffirm our values and explore new opportunities.

“It is time to consider where diversity, pluralism and inclusion for all of us stands today. I think the time is right to officially recognise the 8th Principle as part of the credit union and co-operative philosophy.”

Renée Sattiewhite, AACUC president and CEO, added: “These values of plurality will not be short-lived. It’s the right thing to do. Diversity, equality and inclusion line up with our core principles and values, and that is why it is lasting.”