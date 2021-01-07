Credit unions condemn US Capitol Hill violence

The US credit union movement has condemned yesterday’s violence at the Capitol when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building, forcing a lockdown.

The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (Nafcu) president and CEO Dan Berger issued the following statement in response to the incident: “Regardless of our political ideologies, violence and destruction of property is unacceptable.

“Nafcu believes in the Constitution and tolerance, and the violent chaos on Capitol Hill is attacking the foundations of our democracy. This is a sad moment for our country; Nafcu is committed to bringing about changes for a brighter future.”

The Credit Union National Association (CUNA), another apex for the sector, released a similar statement. CUNA president/CEO Jim Nussle said: “As I watch the assault on the US Capitol unfold, I am first reminded of the oath of office that I once took and to my commitment to the Constitution and the principles which underpin our democracy. What we are witnessing is outrageous, without precedent, and runs counter to our values as Americans.”

He added: “Our democracy is facing a crucial test – one that is a culmination of the increasingly polarising and divisive political environment and one that simultaneously demands we reconcile who we, as Americans, have become with who we should be.

“I am confident that the foundation of our democracy is strong, having withstood multiple tests to our national character. This moment cannot be lost on us and presents an opportunity for us to do better and be better.”

Congress was able to reconvene after the violence and has now certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice-president of the US.