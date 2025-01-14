Tributes paid to Uel Adair, leading light of Derry credit unions

The former president of the Irish League of Credit Unions and of Derry-based Waterside Credit Union died on 31 December

Tributes have been paid to Uel Adair, a former president of the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU), who died on New Year’s Eve.

Adair was also a former president and director of Derry-based Waterside Credit Union, which briefly closed its office on 3 January as a mark of respect, and to allow staff to attend his funeral. In 2010, he was awarded an MBE for his services to the credit union movement.

His career also saw him serve as a prominent trade unionist in the area. While working at the Molins cigarette-machine factory in Maydown, he became a shop steward for the Amalgamated Engineering Union.

He began his service to Waterside Credit Union in 1974 as a volunteer. With the ILCU, he served as a delegate on Chapter 1 for 43 years, holding roles such as treasurer and chair – as well as taking the chair of the inter-chapter group.

“Uel was a stalwart of the Waterside Credit Union and the movement as a whole and volunteered and dedicated many years of his time to the credit union,” said Waterside CU on its Facebook page. “His legacy will live on in the Waterside community and he has been inspirational in encouraging others to continue the work and ethos of the Credit Union by helping people in need.”

In its tribute, ILCU said: “With his vast expertise in the trade union movement, he proved to be an invaluable asset to the growth and development of the credit union.”

In a post on Facebook, Derry Credit Union said: “It is with great sadness we note the death of Uel our friend and colleague in the Irish credit union movement.

“Uel fervently believed in the cooperative ethos and principles of the credit union movement, volunteering in excess of 40 years. In doing so he made a significant difference to the lives of many members both nationally, and locally in the Waterside area of our city.”

Colum Eastwood, MP for Foyle and former leader of the SDLP, said: “This is deeply sad news for everyone who knew or had the opportunity to work alongside Uel. He was a kind, generous and passionate advocate for people in Derry and far beyond as a leading member of the trade union movement and will be sadly missed by many.

“Uel leaves a lasting impact on our city and on communities across Ireland as a trade unionist but also as an ardent supporter of Credit Unions and their power to lift working people out of poverty. He dedicated his life to helping people secure opportunity and prosperity.”

Adair is survived by his wife Ina, children Craig and Sharleen, daughter-in-law Tanya, grandchildren Maiya and Dylan and siblings Roy and Billy.