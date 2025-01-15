Shepherds Friendly launches first TV ad after hitting 150,000 policy milestone

The 200-year-old, Greater Manchester-based society is using a multi-media marketing strategy based on a theme of ‘mutual moments’

Shepherds Friendly, a 200-year-old financial mutual, has launched its first ever TV ad, “a significant step in its marketing journey“ that coincides with its recently passing 150,000 in-force policies.

Exploring the theme ‘mutual moments’, the ad is being shown through Sky On Demand and YouTube. The Greater Manchester-based society says it captures its “commitment to developing financial solutions and platforms that support its members through life’s major events”.

The ad features moments such as a couple preparing to welcome their first child, another purchasing their first home, and a mother bidding a farewell as her daughter heads to university.

“Our first TV advert is more than just a promotional tool; it’s a reflection of our long-standing ethos of always putting members first,” said Zac Chetwynd, senior head of marketing. “As we celebrate looking after 150,000 members, this campaign demonstrates our ongoing commitment to supporting them at every stage of their lives.

“We’re excited to welcome new members as we grow, and to continue providing financial security and peace of mind to those already with us.”

Created with TrunkBBI, the ad is part of a national campaign across multiple media formats. Sitting within a broader strategy to enhance brand visibility, the ‘mutual moments’ theme aims to connect more deeply with both existing and potential members.

For intermediaries and independent financial advisers, the campaign presents an opportunity to align with an award-winning and trusted mutual that has exceptional customer service, in-house underwriters and a strong track record of claims paid.

Founded in 1826, Shepherds Friendly is a modern mutual known for its straightforward ISAs, investments, life insurance, and income protection plans, and last year achieved the Defaqto Gold Service Rating in 2024.