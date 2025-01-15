NFU Mutual announces £4m in charity support for 2025

The funds include support for front-line charities nominated by branch officers, rural organisations and the Farm Safety Foundation

Insurance group NFU Mutual says it will hand out £4m in funding to local and national charities during 2025.

Since 2022, the mutual has distributed £3.25m of funding a year to local and national charities across the UK, and says it has increased the amount in recognition of inflationary pressures and the challenges facing communities across the UK.

It will donate £2.33m to local front-line charities through the Agency Giving Fund, which it launched in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

NFU Mutual Agency and branch offices, covering more than 280 locations across the country, will be invited to nominate front-line charities to receive a share of the fund.

To support national and regional charities, the insurer also pledges £1.2m to the NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, its independent charity set up in 1998 to support other charities and organisations working in the interests of agriculture, rural communities and the countryside.

Since it was founded, the trust has distributed donations totalling more than £9.7m and made a positive difference to education, research, social welfare and poverty relief, says the mutual.

Alongside this, NFU Mutual has committed £100,000 to its Community Champions scheme, which supports staff fundraising initiatives and to charities close to key office sites.

The £4m funding is completed with a £370,000 donation to the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), an independent registered charity founded and funded by NFU Mutual, which delivers education, award-winning campaigns, research and engagement throughout the UK, to raise awareness of, and addressing the attitudes and behaviours around, risk-taking and poor mental health in the industry.

“NFU Mutual has been supporting our customers, their families, and the communities they live in since 1910, said group CEO Nick Turner. “We’re a member-based, purpose-led organisation that values the important role our business can play in helping frontline community services, and we’re proud to be increasing our annual charitable giving pledge in 2025.”