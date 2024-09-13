Scotmid Funerals donates £10k to bereavement charity Cruse Scotland

It is the co-op’s fourth donation to the charity since 2020, bringing the total financial support to £33,000

Scotmid Funerals has made a £10,000 donation to Cruse Scotland, a leading charity offering essential support to individuals coping with grief.

This marks the co-op’s fourth donation to the charity since 2020, bringing the total financial support to £33,000.

The 2024 funding will once again be directed towards Cruse Scotland’s Early Support Service, an initiative designed to assist clients between the day of a death and approximately six months afterward. Scotmid Funerals’ support will enable Cruse Scotland to further enhance its volunteer recruitment and training.

The Early Support Service offers helpline support seven days a week, one-to-one and group support for individuals recently bereaved, with a member of the Cruse Scotland team, and online webchat support with a bereavement counsellor.

Fiona Arnott-Barron, CEO of Cruse Scotland, said: “Scotmid Funerals’ donation last year allowed us to support recently bereaved adults in the first raw stages of grief. We’re seeing the number of people contacting us early in their bereavement continue to rise, so we’re very grateful for Scotmid Funerals’ continued support.”

James Blackburn, head of Scotmid Funerals, emphasised the importance of Cruse Scotland’s Early Support Service.

“Cruse Scotland’s Early Support Service provides vital support during a most challenging period for those recently bereaved,” he said. “At the heart of this service are the charity’s compassionate volunteers, so we hope this funding can help extend its recruitment and training programme to ensure that those who have lost a loved one have access to the right support, as soon as they need it.”

In addition to the financial support, Scotmid Funerals and Cruse Scotland have also participated in each other’s conferences, contributing to a collaborative approach in addressing the needs of individuals navigating the complexities of bereavement. Scotmid Funeral colleagues signpost clients to various support organisations, including the invaluable services provided by Cruse Scotland. This collaboration underscores the commitment of Scotmid Funerals and Cruse Scotland to provide holistic support to those navigating the complexities of loss.

In 2023, Scotmid Funerals donated £8,000 to enhance Cruse Scotland’s Early Support services. The funding has supported people across Glasgow to better cope with each stage of grief, through one-to-one and group support sessions with trained volunteers.

Glasgow-based Billy Hamilton, who sadly lost his partner Paula in November 2022, said: “I found the group a fantastic support – both facilitators were excellent, and the learning helped me enormously. There was a brilliant atmosphere of support and empathy, and I would strongly recommend it to others. At a time of immense pain, it was the only place of safe haven where I could truly express my feelings it could not have been better.”

Pictured: Christine Crompton (Scotmid Funerals), Fiona Arnott-Barron (Cruse Scotland) and Darren Gunn (Scotmid Funerals)