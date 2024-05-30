Scotmid Co-op boosts cancer research in Glasgow

Jamieson Spatial Laboratory in Glasgow has acquired a groundbreaking microscope, which has the potential to revolutionalise the study of cancer biology, following a £50,000 donation from Scotmid Co-op.

The Plexa 3D multi-omic microscope will enable researchers to analyse tissue samples with unprecedented detail, facilitating the development of more precise and effective cancer treatments.

The Jamieson Spatial Laboratory, headed by Prof Nigel B Jamieson, is part of the Cancer Research UK Scotland Institute based in Glasgow.

“The generous donation from Scotmid is a pivotal step in our fundraising efforts to bring the Plexa microscope to Glasgow,” he said.

“With only five of these cutting-edge microscopes being built in North America, securing the only microscope for Glasgow will not only advance our research capabilities, but also position the city as a global leader in spatial biology research. Additionally, this investment will create job opportunities and attract further investment, fostering a thriving scientific ecosystem in Glasgow.”

Scotmid says the donation underscores its commitment to supporting cutting-edge scientific research and improving healthcare outcomes.

“We are proud to support the Jamieson Spatial Laboratory in their endeavour to advance cancer research,” said Jim Watson, former president of Scotmid. “This collaboration exemplifies Scotmid’s commitment to making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Together, we can drive innovation.”

Photo: Margaret Anne Clark, Scotmid COO Services, Jim Watson, former Scotmid president, Karen Scott, Scotmid COO Retail, Prof Nigel B. Jamieson, John Brodie, Scotmid CEO, Craig Strachan, Scotmid CFO