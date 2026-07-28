Obituary: Rameshan Paleri, chair of Uralungal Labour Contract Co-op

Rameshan Paleri, chair of Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS), has died in hospital aged 66; he had been receiving treatment for an illness for some time, writes the ULCCS.

Public homages are being held to day (28 July) with the funeral taking place tomorrow at 11:00am at his home, followed by a condolence meeting at the society headquarters.

Paleri was the recipient of the Kerala government’s first Robert Owen Award for the state’s best co-operator. In addition to this, he received numerous state, national and international accolades as a co-operator and public figure. The many national and international honours earned by the Uralungal Society are recognition of Rameshan Paleri’s contributions.

He held several state and national positions, including member of the National Advisory Council on Labour Cooperatives (headed by the union agriculture minister), director of the National Labour Contract Cooperatives Federation, and member of the committee appointed by the government of Kerala to study labour societies. Beyond being an outstanding co-operator, Rameshan Paleri is remembered by many as a true philanthropist with a heart always ready to help anyone.

Paleri was a dedicated co-operator who elevated the dignity and fame of Kerala’s co-operative sector and workforce to global heights. As the co-op steps into a new era of growth after completing its centenary, it says the story of its recent growth is essentially the life story of Rameshan Paleri.

He was 35 when he took charge as its 10th president in 1995, during the society’s 70th year. It was his vision, imagination, guidance and hard work that transformed a construction contract society confined to Vadakara and its surroundings into the globally recognised ULCCS family of today. That courage of conviction elevated it to become the world’s second-largest co-operative institution in terms of turnover in the industrial and consumer services sector – a position ULCCS has retained continuously for the past three years.

The recognition of this operational excellence was highlighted when the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) selected the Uralungal Society as a model co-operative in 2013 and showcased its model worldwide through a documentary. In 2019, the International Cooperative Alliance honoured the Uralungal Society by granting it membership – the first and only primary co-operative society to receive this distinction. It was also chosen as one of the Cooperative Navaratnas in a country with 800,000 co-operative societies, and was chosen as the best co-operative society of the nation multiple times. Having dedicated his entire life to this effort, with no separate life of his own, Paleri’s achievements are synonymous with the growth of this great institution he led.

Born in 1960, Paleri was the grandson of Madappally Paleri Chanthamman – one of the founders and later chair and social reformer of the Uralungal Society – and the son of Paleri Kanaran Master, a prominent leader among the 10 presidents who guided the society. His mother was Athrukunnath Narayani from Parakkal.

He completed his primary education in Vadakara and finished a draftsmanship course in civil engineering. He is survived by his wife, Shobha, and children Remin (Business) and Ashwin (Qatar). His daughters-in-law are Arunima (ULTS) and Shilpa (Kariyad New Muslim LP School). His siblings are Chandri (late), Prema, Mohanan Paleri (Retd. Coirfed), Usha (Surat), Sudha and Ratheesan (Retd. United Electrical Industries).

He joined the Uralungal Labour Society as an overseer in 1984. In 1995, the general body elected him director and subsequently as president of the society. He demonstrated extraordinary skill in integrating modern management techniques into the daily operations of the society. Through modernisation and diversification, his leadership successfully carved out paths of progress and survival for the organisation.

During a critical crisis when the society was confined to small contract jobs in Malabar, the worker-members found a savior in Paleri, who was working alongside them as an overseer. Their unanimous decision to elect him as president proved transformative. During the People’s Plan Campaign, when local self-governments struggled without technical expertise to execute construction projects without corruption, ULCCS stepped in to support them. Leveraging the potential of the People’s Plan, the society established a firm foothold. Recognising the importance of self-reliance and innovation, the gradual acquisition of machinery, vehicles, modern technology and specialised skills and raw material production facilities development was a testament to this man’s foresight.

Through these steps, the society conquered heights of growth. This labour group realised numerous proud constructions for the state, including the majestic Valiyazheekkal Bridge – Asia’s largest bow-string bridge – and the Palarivattom Bridge rebuilt in record time. Among the prestige projects of the National Highways Authority of India under Bharatmala, the Talapady-Chengala stretch of National Highway 66 (expanding to six lanes) progressed with the highest speed and quality under ULCCS. For this excellence, the society received the union government’s National Highway Excellence Award. Today, this society stands as the only contractor in Kerala qualified to tender for such massive projects, bringing immense pride to the entire cooperative sector and working community.

Formed in 1925 by disciples of Guru Vagbhatananda to provide employment and livelihood to the people of Uralungal who faced social ostracization for working toward social change, the Uralungal Workers’ Mutual Aid Society’ grew into an institution providing employment to an entire region. Today, with around 18,000 direct employees – including workers, engineers, technical experts, management professionals, and office staff – and thousands more indirectly, offering great wages and welfare benefits, it is the third-largest employer in the state after the government. This is in addition to the over 3,300 IT professionals working in its subsidiary, UL Cyberpark. The growth of Uralungal Society as a pillar of support for so many families stands as a testament to the social commitment of Rameshan Paleri, a visionary and courageous co-operator.

When it became necessary to create jobs aligned with the aspirations of a new generation educated through the support of the society itself, the organisation showed the grit to diversify. Thus emerged UL Cyberpark in Kozhikode as Malabar’s first IT SEZ and the world’s first worker-owned, co-operative IT park, followed by its own IT arm, UL Technology Solutions. The society also established its presence in residential construction through UL Housing, delivering One Anthem, a modern residential complex near UL Cyberpark.

Matter Lab, South India’s largest and most modern quality testing laboratory recently launched by the society, is a valuable asset for Kerala’s future infrastructure. His vision also drove the creation of new subsidiaries during the centenary year: U-Sphere (aimed at advancing modern construction methods and expanding beyond the state), UL-Actant (focused on modern energy solutions and sustainable construction), and ULNshore (for interior design). Furthermore, after establishing a Skill Academy to provide essential skill training to improve workers’ lives, the society is currently planning to launch a university in that domain.

The construction and management of government institutions – such as the Indian Institute of Infrastructure & Construction in Chavara, Kollam (to ensure top-quality jobs and wages in construction), along with world-class craft hubs like the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram, and Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village in Iringal, Kozhikode – reflect the spirit of this social worker’s lifelong mission: providing employment and better living conditions to as many people as possible. Paleri served as chair of all these subsidiaries.

The ULCCS Foundation, which ensures the welfare not just of member-workers but of an entire region, serves as a national model in many ways. The training programme developed there for persons with disabilities and individuals with autism is a major contribution to the country. Enabling over 100 individuals in that category to secure jobs across various private firms in Kozhikode stands as an exceptional achievement. Its educational initiatives, including the UL Space Club – which rivals space clubs in the US and elsewhere – are equally inspiring. Beyond its own medical facilities, its senior care centers named Madithattu operating in Nadapuram Road and Kozhikode with telemedicine support, along with UL Care Nayanar Sadanam for persons with disabilities in Kozhikode, are just a few among its many contributions.

The workforce led by Paleri was a guarantee to build modern Kerala with uncompromised quality, zero corruption, and strict adherence to timelines. Their work culture, driven by the realisation that they are participating in nation-building, stands as an example for the entire state. A tireless co-operative activist who remained humble by attributing every achievement to the collective strength and courage of his fellow workers, he served as an inspiration to countless people.

At the helm of a massive institution, this visionary created a model for the world and earned numerous national and international awards. The real claimant to the countless honors conferred upon the Uralungal Society was Mr Rameshan Paleri himself. Dedicating all achievements, including his personal recognitions, to the workers and colleagues, he lived among us with humility – an embodiment of active dedication and an everlasting source of inspiration for all of Kerala.